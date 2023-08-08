12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic First

A 12-year-old Michigan girl just made history as the first girl to win gold at the world’s largest jiu-jitsu championship for kids while wearing a hijab.

Aaminah Abdrabboh began jiu-jitsu lessons when she was 7 years old. According to a report by Fox 2, the passion for jiu-jitsu runs in the family as all five of Abdrabboh’s siblings love the sport. Her dad, Mohammad, owns Metro Jiu-Jitsu and coaches her.

"I noticed that she took a lot of ownership of getting ready for class, preparing for class, preparing for lunch, and doing a little bit more than we expected at that age and even more than some of her siblings have," Mohammad told Fox 2.

Last year, Aaminah placed second at the same Pan Kids International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation Championship. Recently, Aaminah became the first hijabi girl to make it on the podium for jiu-jitsu at the tournament for athletes ages 4 to 15.

But less than 10 years ago, girls like Aaminah would not have been able to compete.

“Like I'd be able to train at the gym and go watch them, but I would not be able to compete,” she told the outlet. “So it’d be like, I couldn’t do half of the stuff they were doing.”

While becoming the first hijabi to win gold at the tournament is exciting for Aaminah, she hopes that people do not just watch her for how she looks, but for her skills. She told the outlet, “Even on the days I’m tired and I'm exhausted, I push through because I know I want to go to the world’s biggest tournament for kids.”

She added, “It felt so nice to know that I won and that I earned it.”