12-Year-Old Girl Caught on Camera Saving Twin Brother from Choking on Cheese

A 12-year-old student at Leicester Middle School in Massachusetts was honored by the school committee this week for using the Heimlich maneuver to save her twin brother from choking on a piece of mozzarella cheese in the school's cafeteria.

When Charlie Loverme began choking, most of his classmates were too stunned to help. But he instinctively walked toward his sister, Amelia Loverme, who was sitting at a neighboring table. Once she realized what was going on, she immediately moved behind him and began the Heimlich maneuver.

"It was just instinct," Amelia told WBZ-TV. "I didn't really know what to do. I just feel like I had to help him."

In seconds, the piece of cheese became dislodged, saving Charlie's life. The incident was captured on the school's security cameras.

The twins' father, Jason Loverme, hopes the incident will teach other kids about what to do in an emergency. "Talk to the kids about life-saving stuff like this, whether you think it registers or not," he said. "Clearly, something sat in, and [Amelia] recalled it when she needed it."

If a person is choking and is unable to cough, speak, or breathe, bystanders should first give them five back blows to help dislodge the object, according to the Red Cross. If unsuccessful, the rescuer should then move on to five abdominal thrusts, popularly known as the Heimlich maneuver.

Charlie quickly recovered from the incident and has resumed his favorite activities, including playing baseball with his older sister in their backyard. Amelia will soon be honored with an award from the local police chief and district attorney.