12-Year-Old Georgia Boy Charged as Suspected Serial Car Burglar Behind Dozens of Break-ins

A 12-year-old boy is facing almost 90 charges in connection with a string of car break-ins at Georgia businesses.

The unidentified juvenile was arrested Wednesday in Griffin, according to local station WSB-TV. For the moment, due to his age, his name is not being released.

Surveillance footage captured by the businesses led authorities to arrest the teen, who could potentially be facing more charges, say authorities. Rapeepong Puttakumwong/Getty Images

The boy was charged with 84 counts of entering an auto and five counts of criminal trespass, stemming from a slew of police reports by local businesses on the North Expressway Corridor, per the station.

Surveillance footage captured by the reporting businesses led authorities to arrest the teen.

The suspect could potentially face more charges, authorities said, per the station.