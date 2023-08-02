12 Dogs En Route to Adoption Event Die After Air Conditioner Fails in Trailer

The failure of an air conditioning unit inside a trailer hauling more than 30 dogs to an adoption event in Atlanta led to a tragic fate for a dozen of the animals on board.

The dogs were being transported to an out-of-state adoption event over the weekend when the tragic failure occurred, according to a Facebook post from the animal welfare organization LifeLine Animal Project.

“We are devastated to share that within an hour from the last check-in, the team discovered that the air conditioning unit failed,” LifeLine Animal Project said in the post.

The organization said the temperature gauge display in the cab of the truck hauling the trailer indicated the trailer was between 65 and 72 degrees, when in fact the air conditioning had given out and the temperature was rising in the back.

Emergency supplies on board allowed the team members to save 22 dogs, but 11 were declared dead on site. Another two dogs were transported to the emergency vet, where one died. The other remains in stable condition.

"This tragic loss has shaken all of us to our core. We will be hosting a vigil this week for our staff and volunteers to grieve the painful loss of these 12 dogs,” LifeLine Animal Project said in the post. “Though this was an unforeseen and devastating mechanical failure, the loss is unfathomable.”

A Mississippi-based animal shelter came to the assistance of the organization and provided care for the animals until the LifeLine teams were able to transport them back to Atlanta, the group said.