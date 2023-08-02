12 Dogs En Route to Adoption Event Die After Air Conditioner Fails in Trailer - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

12 Dogs En Route to Adoption Event Die After Air Conditioner Fails in Trailer

'This tragic loss has shaken all of us to our core,' the organization LifeLine Animal Project said

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
More than 30 dogs were being transported to an adoption event when the failure of an air conditioning unit inside a trailer led to several deaths. Getty Images

The failure of an air conditioning unit inside a trailer hauling more than 30 dogs to an adoption event in Atlanta led to a tragic fate for a dozen of the animals on board.

The dogs were being transported to an out-of-state adoption event over the weekend when the tragic failure occurred, according to a Facebook post from the animal welfare organization LifeLine Animal Project.

“We are devastated to share that within an hour from the last check-in, the team discovered that the air conditioning unit failed,” LifeLine Animal Project said in the post.

The organization said the temperature gauge display in the cab of the truck hauling the trailer indicated the trailer was between 65 and 72 degrees, when in fact the air conditioning had given out and the temperature was rising in the back. 

Read More

Emergency supplies on board allowed the team members to save 22 dogs, but 11 were declared dead on site. Another two dogs were transported to the emergency vet, where one died. The other remains in stable condition. 

"This tragic loss has shaken all of us to our core. We will be hosting a vigil this week for our staff and volunteers to grieve the painful loss of these 12 dogs,” LifeLine Animal Project said in the post. “Though this was an unforeseen and devastating mechanical failure, the loss is unfathomable.”

A Mississippi-based animal shelter came to the assistance of the organization and provided care for the animals until the LifeLine teams were able to transport them back to Atlanta, the group said.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.