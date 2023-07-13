113 Million Americans Under Extreme Heat Alert
The National Weather Service issued 75 excessive heat warnings on Thursday
A startling 113 million Americans were under active heat advisories Thursday as residents from Oregon, the Southwest and all the way over to south Florida are in for triple-digit temperatures as a sweltering heat wave spreads.
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued 75 excessive heat warnings Thursday. The NWS issues excessive heat warnings when the heat index is expected to climb to 105 degrees or higher.
The Southwest is forecast to be hit the hardest by soaring temperatures, with what the service is calling an “extremely dangerous” heat wave expected to build over the Southwest through the weekend and to reach top temperatures on Sunday.
- 34 Million Under Extreme Heat Warnings With Temperatures Set to Hit 113 Degrees
- Extreme Heat Is Costing American Farmers
- Biden Calls on Labor Department to Issue Hazard Alert Amid Extreme Heat
- Nearly 200 Million People in US Are Under Heat or Flood Advisories
- Letter Carrier Dies While Working Route in Extreme Heat
The service warned that all-time heat records could be set for certain areas of the region.
The Southeast and South-Central areas of the country are also expected to see high temperatures persist through the weekend, particularly along the Gulf Coast, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
In Southern California, four counties have been issued an excessive heat watch through the weekend, and residents have been warned to expect the highest temperatures of the year in Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
The U.S. isn’t the only place feeling the heat, Europe is in the midst of a scorching heat wave expected to only get worse next week.
