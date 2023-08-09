Pitbull Finally Adopted After Spending 11 Years Being ‘Overlooked’ in Louisiana Shelter

Vanessa, an 11-year-old pit bull, finally found her forever home last week.
The senior canine was dropped off by her former owner in the back of a pickup truck in 2012 at the Villalobos Rescue Center (VRC) in Louisiana.
"They just didn't want her anymore," Tia Torres from VRC told Newsweek.
"Her little life had barely started and already she was unwanted and minutes away from dying in the back of a sweltering hot box of a truck."
Torres said the man didn't want to take her on his move and no one applied to adopt her for over a decade. Luckily, Torres said the pup was cared for and loved at VRC, where more than 500 dogs are waiting to be adopted.
Torres said she's unsure as to why Vanessa was never adopted as she's well-behaved, friendly and crate trained.
"I think many dogs get overlooked. But I don't necessarily think it has anything to do with being more desirable or not," said Torres.
A 2016 study showed that pit bulls typically wait three times longer than other breeds to be adopted. A different report cited that 33 percent of dogs coming into shelters are pit bulls — this percent can jump to between 40 percent and 65 percent in urban areas.
Vanessa was lucky enough to find a home as about 75 percent of pits are euthanized upon arrival at crowded city shelters. It's believed the reason pit bulls are perceived as undesirable is because of their reputation as being less friendly and more aggressive than other breeds.
Vanessa is moving quite a ways from the Creole State. A Delaware family who has adopted from VRC before took Vanessa in after their two dogs died.
VRC is paying for any care that Vanessa requires as part of its senior dog program.
