11-Year-Old Mechanic Owns, Fixes Cars, Can’t Legally Drive Yet

The 11-year-old 'automotive prodigy' has gained a following on social media

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
An 11-year-old in Pennsylvania already fixes cars as a mechanic and already bought his first car, even though he can't legally drive for another five years.

Giuseppe Iatarola works at his family's auto-body shop and posts information about car trouble, preventative maintenance, and more on several social media platforms and his website, "Giuseppe's Garage."

“I was going through YouTube, and there's no videos of kids doing anything on cars,” Iatarola told Lehigh Valley News. “So I’m like, ‘I wanna give it a shot.’”

Iatarola has over 187,000 followers on Facebook, 77,000 followers on Instagram, 11,000 on TikTok, and 7,000 subscribers on YouTube.

His parents told the outlet that they remember him wanting to help with small tasks around the shop when he was between two and three years old.

He’s not an influencer,” his mother, Rachel Iatarola, said. “He’s an educator.”

His father, Luciano "Lucky" Iatarola, said Giuseppe is welcome to try other hobbies, but he never does.

“That’s all he wants to do,” Luciano said. “He has a couple of video games; they’re all car-related.

Rachel Iatarola said her son is often called an “automotive prodigy" because of his car-related skills and knowledge.

“Some of the parts weigh more than he does; he needs a little help with that stuff,” Luciano said. “But if you give him parts of a car, he’ll know exactly where they go, what they do, how they operate when it comes to the knowledge of the part.”

Giuseppe also enjoys assembling and painting model cars, such as his gold mid-1950s Thunderbird and candy apple red 1949 Mercury. Luciano said he's collected hundreds of Matchbox cars and about 50 model cars.

Giuseppe has already purchased his first car: a 1982 Volvo 244 Turbo, which he paid $500 for. He became interested in the car after learning that it was one of the final years Volvo produced the vehicle using the continuous injection system.

“Never will I ever forget that car,” he said.

Giuseppe Iatarola
Giuseppe Iatarola is a 11-year-old mechanic with a passion for all things car-related.Giuseppe's Garage/Instagram

When he turns 16, he plans to drive the Volvo daily and use his dad’s old Volkswagen Beetle for special occasions.

“I’ll definitely get a girlfriend in that car,” Giuseppe said.

He said his favorite car changes by the day, but some of his favorites are the 1970 Plymouth Cuda with the 426 Hemi, the 1960 Pontiac Bonneville, and the 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air two-door hardtop.

