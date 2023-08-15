11-Year-Old Mechanic Owns, Fixes Cars, Can’t Legally Drive Yet
The 11-year-old 'automotive prodigy' has gained a following on social media
An 11-year-old in Pennsylvania already fixes cars as a mechanic and already bought his first car, even though he can't legally drive for another five years.
Giuseppe Iatarola works at his family's auto-body shop and posts information about car trouble, preventative maintenance, and more on several social media platforms and his website, "Giuseppe's Garage."
“I was going through YouTube, and there's no videos of kids doing anything on cars,” Iatarola told Lehigh Valley News. “So I’m like, ‘I wanna give it a shot.’”
Iatarola has over 187,000 followers on Facebook, 77,000 followers on Instagram, 11,000 on TikTok, and 7,000 subscribers on YouTube.
His parents told the outlet that they remember him wanting to help with small tasks around the shop when he was between two and three years old.
He’s not an influencer,” his mother, Rachel Iatarola, said. “He’s an educator.”
- You’re Not Driving a Car, You’re Driving a Smartphone
- Brothers, Age 6 and 3, Crash Family Car After Trying to Drive to Toy Store
- Self-Driving Cars Being Sabotaged by Traffic Cones on Their Hoods
- Instructor Crashes Car Into Colorado Driving School Second Day on Job
- Used Car Prices Jump, Driving Inflation
- Visitor Drives Car into Yellowstone Lake Trying to Snap ‘Social Media Pic’
His father, Luciano "Lucky" Iatarola, said Giuseppe is welcome to try other hobbies, but he never does.
“That’s all he wants to do,” Luciano said. “He has a couple of video games; they’re all car-related.
Rachel Iatarola said her son is often called an “automotive prodigy" because of his car-related skills and knowledge.
“Some of the parts weigh more than he does; he needs a little help with that stuff,” Luciano said. “But if you give him parts of a car, he’ll know exactly where they go, what they do, how they operate when it comes to the knowledge of the part.”
Giuseppe also enjoys assembling and painting model cars, such as his gold mid-1950s Thunderbird and candy apple red 1949 Mercury. Luciano said he's collected hundreds of Matchbox cars and about 50 model cars.
Giuseppe has already purchased his first car: a 1982 Volvo 244 Turbo, which he paid $500 for. He became interested in the car after learning that it was one of the final years Volvo produced the vehicle using the continuous injection system.
“Never will I ever forget that car,” he said.
When he turns 16, he plans to drive the Volvo daily and use his dad’s old Volkswagen Beetle for special occasions.
“I’ll definitely get a girlfriend in that car,” Giuseppe said.
He said his favorite car changes by the day, but some of his favorites are the 1970 Plymouth Cuda with the 426 Hemi, the 1960 Pontiac Bonneville, and the 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air two-door hardtop.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- FBI Agent Warns That Public Corruption is a ‘Top Tier Threat’News
- Former WVU Student Leader Sounds Alarm Over Proposed Program Cuts: ‘Inexplicable Financial Decisions’News
- Taco Truck Bandit Arrested After String of LA RobberiesNews
- Selena’s Killer Yolanda Saldívar Has a ‘Bounty on Her Head’ in Texas Prison: ‘Everyone Wants to Get Her’ (Exclusive)News
- Video Shows Aftermath of Russian Missile Strike on Ukraine Drama Theater in Chernihiv That Killed 7News
- Dog That Walked Home After Owner Killed in Hit-and-Run Finds a New HomeNews
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews