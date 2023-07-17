11-Year-Old Girl Struggles to Walk After Being Doused in Acid by 12-Year-Old Girl - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

11-Year-Old Girl Struggles to Walk After Being Doused in Acid by 12-Year-Old Girl

The unidentified acid left second and third-degree burns across her body

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Deaira Summers, 12, shows the burns on the back of her legs, which have left dark brown marks caused by the acid.WDIV

A 12-year-old girl has been charged after she allegedly doused an 11-year-old girl in acid, leaving the victim with severe chemical burns that have impaired her ability to walk.

The victim, 11-year-old Deaira Summers, recounted to FOX2 that the incident occurred on July 9 at the Vernor Elementary School playground in Detroit when her cousin engaged in a fight with the 12-year-old girl. The assailant's mother subsequently arrived and brought the unidentified acid to throw on the children.

Although Deaira was not involved in the altercation, the girl still threw acid on her, causing her to experience immediate and intense pain. According to WDIV, Deaira rushed home after the attack to take a shower.

Deaira's mother, Dominique, witnessed smoke emanating from her daughter's body. She informed the outlet, "Holes were appearing in her clothes." Deaira was promptly taken to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with second and third-degree burns across her back.

Read More

The 12-year-old, who remains unidentified, has been charged with one count of assault with intent to cause great bodily harm and one count of felonious assault. The girl was granted a $10,000 bond with a tether and was issued a restraining order preventing contact with the victim or any witnesses.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy expressed deep concern over the allegations, stating in a released statement, "This is an extremely troubling set of allegations. Spur-of-the-moment, detrimental choices can have lifelong repercussions for others. There is no excuse for this."

Medical professionals were unable to identify the specific type of acid used, which inflicted burns on Deaira's legs, arms, and back. To assist with the ensuing medical expenses, the family has initiated a GoFundMe campaign. As of Monday afternoon, the campaign has raised over $10,000.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.