11-Year-Old Florida Girl Arrested for YouTube Challenge Kidnapping Prank
The girl 'thought it would be funny' to call 911 with the false report
Police arrested and cuffed an 11-year-old Florida girl for a kidnapping prank inspired by a YouTube challenge.
The girl allegedly thought it "would be funny" to text 911 Wednesday morning to falsely report that her friend was kidnapped.
She claimed her 14-year-old friend had been abducted by a man driving a white van on I-95 in Oak Hill and she was following in a blue Jeep, the department announced on Facebook.
Multiple Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies and police officers from other departments started an unsuccessful search for the van.
- 11-Year-Old Florida Girl Charged in Kidnapping Prank ‘Liked Being the Center of Attention,’ Sheriff Says (Exclusive)
- YouTuber MrBeast ‘Arrested’ In Retaliatory Prank
- YouTuber Arrested Over Airport Bomb ‘Prank Video’
- Teen Allegedly Texts Friend That She Was Shot in Prank That Caused ‘Full on Emergency Mode’ Police Response
- 11-Year-Old Girl Struggles to Walk After Being Doused in Acid by 12-Year-Old Girl
Police said girl texted updates over a 90-minute period, including a description of the suspect. She also said he had a gun.
Officers eventually pinpointed the location of the mobile phone making the calls at a home in Port Orange, and contacted the girl’s father, who said she was inside with her family.
As deputies approached the girl, she was holding her phone, which was ringing, the Facebook post said. She walked out to meet the deputies and told them she got the idea to prank 911 through a YouTube challenge.
“I’m not going to do it again,” she said as she was led away from the home in handcuffs.
The girl now faces several felony charges and was being held at the Volusia Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Fake $100 Bills ‘Prank’ at Popular Oregon Waterfall Lures Hikers Into DangerNews
- Scientists Successfully Repeat Landmark Nuclear Fusion Reaction ExperimentTech
- Passenger with Extreme Peanut Allergy Forced to Buy Every Last Peanut on Flight to Avoid Life-Threatening ReactionNews
- Boat Pilot Charged in Italian Crash Killing ‘Harry Potter’ Publishing Exec Tests Positive for Drugs, AlcoholNews
- Italy Says No to a Military Solution in Niger Crisis As West African Deadline PassesNews
- Thousands of UK Students Unable to Graduate After Lecturers Refuse to Mark Exams in Labor DisputeNews
- 4 Teens Wounded in Mass Shooting on Philadelphia PlaygroundNews
- Boston Woman Charged for Hitting Random Person With Car, Then Getting Out to Attack HimNews
- Wife of Air Force Worker Accused of Trying to Kill Husband by Putting Bleach in CoffeeNews
- Alexi Lalas Says USWNT Is ‘Unlikeable to a Portion of America’ and Risks IrrelevanceNews
- Snake Falls Out of Sky Onto Woman’s Head – Then Both Are Attacked by HawkNews
- Elon Musk Says ‘CEO’ Is a Fake Title Two Months After He Hired a CEO for TwitterTech