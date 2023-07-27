11-Year-Old Florida Girl Arrested for YouTube Challenge Kidnapping Prank

Police arrested and cuffed an 11-year-old Florida girl for a kidnapping prank inspired by a YouTube challenge.

The girl allegedly thought it "would be funny" to text 911 Wednesday morning to falsely report that her friend was kidnapped.

She claimed her 14-year-old friend had been abducted by a man driving a white van on I-95 in Oak Hill and she was following in a blue Jeep, the department announced on Facebook.

Multiple Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies and police officers from other departments started an unsuccessful search for the van.

Police said girl texted updates over a 90-minute period, including a description of the suspect. She also said he had a gun.

An 11-year-old girl was arrested for a kidnapping prank she was inspired to do after seeing a YouTube challenge. Volusia County Sheriff’s Department

Officers eventually pinpointed the location of the mobile phone making the calls at a home in Port Orange, and contacted the girl’s father, who said she was inside with her family.

As deputies approached the girl, she was holding her phone, which was ringing, the Facebook post said. She walked out to meet the deputies and told them she got the idea to prank 911 through a YouTube challenge.

“I’m not going to do it again,” she said as she was led away from the home in handcuffs.

The girl now faces several felony charges and was being held at the Volusia Regional Juvenile Detention Center.