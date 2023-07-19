11 Workers Dead After Building Wall Collapses Near Under-Construction Bridge Outside Islamabad

Eleven workers were killed Wednesday in Pakistan after the wall of a compound collapsed amid monsoon rains that have pummeled the capital city of Islamabad for the past month.

The outer wall crumbled beside a bridge under construction near the Golra neighborhood, trapping the workers under rubble as they sat inside roadside tents at the work site, according to the Associated Press.

The news service reported that the bodies of the 11 laborers have been recovered. Five other workers were also injured, according to senior police officer Khan Zeb.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow and grief over the incident in a statement released later on Wednesday.

At least 112 people have been killed so far since monsoon rains began pouring down in Pakistan on June 25, the AP reported.

Rivers in the country's Punjab province have overflown amid the storms, flooding hundreds of communities and leaving at least 15,000 people displaced, the outlet reported.

The latest rains come a year after downpours spurred by climate change killed 1,739 people and left behind $30 billion in flood damages in Pakistan last year.