11 Disabled Adults Missing in Eastern France Blaze

Eleven people were missing after an early-morning fire Wednesday at a holiday home for disabled adults in eastern France, officials said.
“Despite the rapid and courageous intervention of the firefighters, whom I salute, several victims are to be mourned,” Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said on social media.
Seventeen people were evacuated.
The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the eastern city of Wintzenheim.
The victims were from a group of adults with mild mental disabilities who came from the city of Nancy, about 90 miles away, for a vacation, AFP reported.
