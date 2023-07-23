11 Dead After Man Who Got Ejected from Bar for Harassing Women Returned and Threw Molotov Cocktail: Officials
Four people who were injured are receiving medical treatment
A man who got thrown out of a bar in Mexico for harassing women on Friday returned and threw a makeshift bomb at the doors of the building, officials said.
The bar, in Mexico’s San Luis Rio Colorado, lit on fire, and 11 people died, according to a statement from the Sonora Attorney General’s Office. The mayor of San Luis Rio Colorado tweeted on Saturday that police arrested the suspect.
Prosecutors are investigating the incident, claiming the fire was intentionally caused. The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, appeared to be heavily intoxicated, prosecutors said in the release.
Four people who were injured are receiving medical treatment.
Witnesses who spoke to investigators described the man as young and said he was “disrespecting” women in the bar and told him to leave. Then he returned shortly after with what appeared to be “a type Molotov bomb,” which started the fire, prosecutors said.
“In Sonora, no one is above the law,” prosecutors said in a translated statement.
