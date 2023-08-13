106-Year-Old Shares Secrets of Her Longevity: ‘Hard Work and My Heavenly Father’

A woman in North Carolina reportedly just celebrated her 106th birthday last week — and says the secrets to living a long life include “God” and “hard work.”

Gussie Taylor-Dennis was born on Aug. 10, 1917, according to local news station 11 Alive.

At the time of her birth, World War I was a year away from coming to an end and President Woodrow Wilson was serving his second term. Also, in November of Gussie’s year of birth, women won the right to vote in New York City that November.

Born Gussie Viola Evans in South Carolina, her family reportedly included eight siblings, who all worked on a cotton plantation. Gussie attributes her upbringing to her long life, 11 Alive reports, but she also emphasizes both her faith and spirituality.

“God has provided a way for me to have to marry a nice man," Gussie told the news station. "And he gave me three children, and they never had a hungry day. God provided for me to have food and shelter.”

Gussie recalled that she would work in the fields every day, even if it was “199 degrees” outside, she said she would “put on that straw hat” and work. She says she began working out in the fields at the young age of six.

When asked about her secret to such a long life, Gussie responded: "Hard work and my heavenly Father.”

Gussie lived and worked during the Jim Crow era, and married her first husband after the Civil Rights movement changed America.

Gussie and her first husband, Edward Taylor, lived in New Jersey and had three children, 11 Alive reports. After 40 years of marriage, Taylor passed away, leaving Gussie a widow.

Later on, Gussie remarried her childhood sweetheart Willie Dennis, according to the local news report. After Dennis died, Gussie moved in with her daughter and then later moved with her to North Carolina to be close to her surviving siblings.

Gussie isn’t the only person over the age of 100 who attributes their longevity to God. Elizabeth Francis of Houston, Texas recently celebrated her 114th birthday and said it was her faith in God that aided in her living such a long life. Francis is considered to be the oldest living person in Texas.