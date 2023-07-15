105-Year-Old Woman Has Lived in the Same House Her Whole Life: ‘They’ll Have to Take Me from Here’
Elsie Allcock's 75-year-old son Raymond also lives on the property and doesn’t plan to leave his mother or their family home
Elsie Allcock was born in a home with no electricity and no radio — when she wanted to turn the lights on, she had to put a penny in the one gas lamp in the house.
Now at 105-years-old, Allcock has electric lights and modern comforts but she still lives in that same house in Nottinghamshire, England and plans to do so for the rest of her life.
After Allcock’s parents died, she and her late husband decided to buy her childhood home from the landlord.
"I've never left and I won't. They'll have to take me from here," she told the BBC.
- 101-Year-Old Ohio Woman Says the Secret to Longevity is Drinking: ‘I Have a Whole Bar’
- 85-Year-Old Neighbor, Woman Out on Morning Stroll Save Family From House Fire
- Kyrie Irving Helps 93-Year-Old Woman Being Forced Out of Her Home — with $40,000 Donation
- Tyler Perry Vows to Help 93-Year-Old Woman Keep Her Historic Home After Lawsuit From Developers
- 93-Year-Old Woman Backed by Celebs Continues Fight for Home: ‘I Want to Be Left Alone’
“The landlord said, ‘£250 – that’s all,’” Allcock told the BBC.
“But £250 then was a lot of money,” Allcock recalled, with a laugh.
Allcock’s son, 75-year-old Raymond, also still lives on the property and doesn’t plan to leave his mother or their family home.
“She’s marvelous,” Raymond said of his mother to the BBC.
“She puts me to shame, I tell you. She’s more active than I am.”
Allcock keeps up with her knitting and jigsaw puzzles and maintains the property’s beautiful front gardens.
She does seem perplexed by the viral attention her home has received on social media.
“I don’t know why they’re [interested,]” she told the BBC. “I’m not important, I haven’t done anything important.”
Still, she seems to recognize the significance of spending over a century in one home.
“I mean, I’ve lived here for 105 years. Not many can say that.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews