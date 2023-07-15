105-Year-Old Woman Has Lived in the Same House Her Whole Life: ‘They’ll Have to Take Me from Here’

Elsie Allcock was born in a home with no electricity and no radio — when she wanted to turn the lights on, she had to put a penny in the one gas lamp in the house.

Now at 105-years-old, Allcock has electric lights and modern comforts but she still lives in that same house in Nottinghamshire, England and plans to do so for the rest of her life.

After Allcock’s parents died, she and her late husband decided to buy her childhood home from the landlord.

"I've never left and I won't. They'll have to take me from here," she told the BBC.

“The landlord said, ‘£250 – that’s all,’” Allcock told the BBC.

“But £250 then was a lot of money,” Allcock recalled, with a laugh.

Allcock’s son, 75-year-old Raymond, also still lives on the property and doesn’t plan to leave his mother or their family home.

“She’s marvelous,” Raymond said of his mother to the BBC.

“She puts me to shame, I tell you. She’s more active than I am.”

Allcock keeps up with her knitting and jigsaw puzzles and maintains the property’s beautiful front gardens.

She does seem perplexed by the viral attention her home has received on social media.

“I don’t know why they’re [interested,]” she told the BBC. “I’m not important, I haven’t done anything important.”

Still, she seems to recognize the significance of spending over a century in one home.

“I mean, I’ve lived here for 105 years. Not many can say that.”