104-Year-Old Says the Secret to Long Life is ‘Jim Beam and Jack Daniels’

What’s the secret to a long life? According to a 104-year-old veteran, the answer lies in the liquor cabinet.

Arthur Walters Jr. recently celebrated his 104th birthday and the centenarian attributed his longevity to his “good friends,” Jim Beam and Jack Daniels, in an interview with WJLA.

"People always ask, 'What do you attribute to it?' and I always say, 'I have two good friends: Jim Beam and Jack Daniels,'” Walters said, adding, "Those are my two good friends.”

The World War II veteran told the news outlet that he made it to his ripe old age without medication – just with the help of his “good friends.”

Aruthur Walters Jr., 104, attributes his longevity to his "two good friends" Jim Beam and Jack Daniels. WJLA/Screengrab

Walters enlisted in the Air Force when he was 22 with his pilot's license and was a member of the Air Force's 96th Bomb Group. He flew missions out of England as a lead navigator in B-17s, he told the news station.

“I enjoyed what I did, and tried to be the best I could," Walters said.

At over 100, he is the last remaining crew member from his squadron.

Walters offered a piece of advice for the younger generation, which includes his 13 great-grandchildren, eight grandchildren, and three children.

“I would say if there’s something you want to do, then you have to be willing to work for it, and sacrifice for it. Even if you fail a couple of times, you get back up and get back to it, that’s my advice,” Walters told the outlet.