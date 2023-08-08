104-Year-Old Credits Her Longevity To ‘Clean Lifestyle’ and a Clove of Garlic a Day - The Messenger
104-Year-Old Credits Her Longevity To ‘Clean Lifestyle’ and a Clove of Garlic a Day

Born in Kentucky in 1919, Helen Tinsley lived independently for more than 100 years

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Donning a pink tiara, Helen Tinsley takes a bite of cake at her 104th birthday celebration.WLKY

A woman celebrating her 104th birthday says her secret to a long life includes avoiding smoking and drinking and eating a clove of garlic each day, Louisville's WLKY-TV reported.

Born in Kentucky in 1919, Helen Tinsley was one of eight children and lived independently for more than 100 years. She spent most of her life in Louisville alongside her husband.

Several years ago, she moved into Westminster Village Health Care in Clarksville, Indiana.

Tinsley's family said she is still sharp and witty: “She can be a character if you make her mad, but other than that she’s sweet, lovable and she’ll keep you in line,” Tinsley’s niece Lucille Webster told WLKY.

Tinsley donned a pink tiara for her birthday celebration and blew out the candles on a decorative pink cake alongside her friends and family earlier this week.

Tinsley's advice is a far cry from that of another centenarian in Columbus, Ohio, who admitted "I have a whole bar." Other 100-plus-year-olds insist the secret to long life involves Jim Beam and Jack Daniels as well as homemade lobster, biscuits, and black beans.

Read More
