104-Year-Old Credits Her Longevity To ‘Clean Lifestyle’ and a Clove of Garlic a Day

A woman celebrating her 104th birthday says her secret to a long life includes avoiding smoking and drinking and eating a clove of garlic each day, Louisville's WLKY-TV reported.
Born in Kentucky in 1919, Helen Tinsley was one of eight children and lived independently for more than 100 years. She spent most of her life in Louisville alongside her husband.
Several years ago, she moved into Westminster Village Health Care in Clarksville, Indiana.
Tinsley's family said she is still sharp and witty: “She can be a character if you make her mad, but other than that she’s sweet, lovable and she’ll keep you in line,” Tinsley’s niece Lucille Webster told WLKY.
Tinsley donned a pink tiara for her birthday celebration and blew out the candles on a decorative pink cake alongside her friends and family earlier this week.
Tinsley's advice is a far cry from that of another centenarian in Columbus, Ohio, who admitted "I have a whole bar." Other 100-plus-year-olds insist the secret to long life involves Jim Beam and Jack Daniels as well as homemade lobster, biscuits, and black beans.
- 101-Year-Old Woman Says Working Part-Time Is the Secret to Her Longevity
- 104-Year-Old Says the Secret to Long Life is ‘Jim Beam and Jack Daniels’
- 101-Year-Old Ohio Woman Says the Secret to Longevity is Drinking: ‘I Have a Whole Bar’
- 98-Year-Old ‘Rosie the Riveter’ Credits Neighbor With Saving Her During Hawaii Fires
- Single Shot of ‘Longevity Protein’ Boosts Memory in Old Monkeys: Study
- Rivian’s R2 Electric SUV Will Qualify For $7,500 Clean Transport Tax Credit
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Trans Woman Murdered After Refusing to Give Friend $20: ProsecutorsNews
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News