103-Year-Old Retired Teacher Celebrates Birthday With Over 25 Grandchildren, 70 Great-Grandchildren

Catherine Sykes says that the secret to her longevity is drinking lots of water

Madeline Fitzgerald
Catherine Sykes, a Florida resident, celebrated her 103rd birthday on August 20WJXT Jacksonville

Catherine Sykes of Florida celebrated her 103rd birthday on August 20 with her large, loving family.

The retired kindergarten teacher is a mother of five, a grandmother of 25, a great-grandmother of 70, and a great-great-grandmother of 75.

Born in Jacksonville in 1920, Sykes still calls the city home. As a child, she honed her piano skills by ear and eventually became proficient enough to serve as her church’s pianist, as reported by local station WJXT.

While Sykes was initially hesitant about celebrating her birthday, she was persuaded by her many relatives and descendants, the outlet notes.

Reflecting on the festivities, Sykes described her celebration as "wonderful."

Regarding the secret to her longevity, Sykes attributes it to drinking plenty of water.

