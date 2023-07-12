102-Year-Old Nursing Home Resident Celebrates Birthday with Surprise Classic Car Parade

TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’
A resident of a Nebraska nursing home enjoyed a parade of vintage and classic cars to celebrate her upcoming 102nd birthday, according to KMTV.
The staff at Astoria began planning the surprise party Sunday months ago for Emily Bellinghiere, who turns 102 on Friday.
They reached out to Facebook groups of car enthusiasts, asking them to bring their classic vehicles to the center.
However, they kept the cavalcade a secret from Bellinghiere until about a half-hour before the event.
"I'm blessed. You know, I have my eyes, my ears, my mind. I still walk and get around quite well," Bellinghiere told the station.
