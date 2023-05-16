Fred Taylor, a 101-year-old veteran, finally got the chance to walk across the stage and receive his diploma at Cornell College's on-campus graduation ceremony in Mount Vernon according to WFLA.
Taylor attended Cornell College in the 40s but missed his graduation ceremony in 1943 because he joined the Army Air Corps Reserve and began basic training, serving until the Fall of 1945.
The veteran went on to earn a bachelor's degree in music at Cornell College before obtaining a master's at Drake University. He worked as a teacher in both Iowa and California. When Taylor walked across the stage to receive his diploma, he received a standing ovation from the crowd.
Along with finally walking at graduation, Taylor offered some words of wisdom to his fellow graduates as they head out into the world. He said, "Get into the career that you really like. And do your best and stick with it. Be kind to other people."
