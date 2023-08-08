101-Year-Old Woman Says Working Part-Time Is the Secret to Her Longevity - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

101-Year-Old Woman Says Working Part-Time Is the Secret to Her Longevity

The centenarian's biggest advice: 'You’ve got to keep moving and not sit around the house all day'

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Jayne Burns recently turned 101 years old and does not plan to stop working anytime soon. She partially accredits working part-time at Joann’s Fabric Store as a secret to longevity, saying that staying active and interactions with “nice people” are her best pieces of advice.Jo-Ann Stores/TODAY

Most people dream of retirement, but a 101-year-old Ohio woman has no plans on stopping and claims that working part-time is one of her secrets to longevity.

Retirement never stuck for Jayne Burns, who was born in 1922. She told TODAY.com that she retired "on and off" from her previous job as a bookkeeper, but found that it just was not really for her.

After Burns' husband died in 1997, her daughter Donna Burns suggested working part-time at Joann's Fabric Store with her to help keep her busy and take her mind off her grief. Now, she partially accredits working with helping her become a centenarian. 

"You’ve got to keep moving and not sit around the house all day," Burns said. "I just like working and I like working with people."

Read More

After spending about 20 minutes driving from her home in Cincinnati to work, Burns keeps herself moving by cutting fabric. On top of staying active, one of her other pieces of advice for a long life was to have good friends.

"It's important to find people who are friendly and kind," Burns told CNBC.

Case in point, her co-workers threw her a birthday party for turning 100 in 2022, and she makes TikToks with college student Maggie HusVar.

View post on TikTok

Other advice Burns had for a long and happy life included consuming things in moderation, having a good skincare routine, and taking care of your body. She still wears makeup, uses moisturizer, and does not monitor her food intake. Burns also mentioned that she never really overdid it with alcohol and never smoked.

Andrew Steele, a British scientist and author of the book "Ageless: The New Science of Getting Older Without Getting Old," previously told TODAY.com that how long people live is up to lifestyle habits and luck, with a small factor of genetics.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.