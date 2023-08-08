101-Year-Old Woman Says Working Part-Time Is the Secret to Her Longevity

Most people dream of retirement, but a 101-year-old Ohio woman has no plans on stopping and claims that working part-time is one of her secrets to longevity.

Retirement never stuck for Jayne Burns, who was born in 1922. She told TODAY.com that she retired "on and off" from her previous job as a bookkeeper, but found that it just was not really for her.

After Burns' husband died in 1997, her daughter Donna Burns suggested working part-time at Joann's Fabric Store with her to help keep her busy and take her mind off her grief. Now, she partially accredits working with helping her become a centenarian.

"You’ve got to keep moving and not sit around the house all day," Burns said. "I just like working and I like working with people."

After spending about 20 minutes driving from her home in Cincinnati to work, Burns keeps herself moving by cutting fabric. On top of staying active, one of her other pieces of advice for a long life was to have good friends.

"It's important to find people who are friendly and kind," Burns told CNBC.

Case in point, her co-workers threw her a birthday party for turning 100 in 2022, and she makes TikToks with college student Maggie HusVar.

Other advice Burns had for a long and happy life included consuming things in moderation, having a good skincare routine, and taking care of your body. She still wears makeup, uses moisturizer, and does not monitor her food intake. Burns also mentioned that she never really overdid it with alcohol and never smoked.

Andrew Steele, a British scientist and author of the book "Ageless: The New Science of Getting Older Without Getting Old," previously told TODAY.com that how long people live is up to lifestyle habits and luck, with a small factor of genetics.