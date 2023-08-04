101-Year-Old Ohio Woman Says the Secret to Longevity is Drinking: ‘I Have a Whole Bar’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

101-Year-Old Ohio Woman Says the Secret to Longevity is Drinking: ‘I Have a Whole Bar’

'Every other night I do vodka, but the other nights I do brandy, bourbon, Irish whiskey, and honey whiskey,' Elinor Campbell Feihel says

Published |Updated
Mark Moore
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

For 101-year-old Elinor Campbell Feihel, the secret to a long life is belief in God and the occasional veneration of the spirits - the alcoholic kind.

"I drink a little," Feihel told WSYX in Columbus, Ohio. "I have a whole bar."

"Every other night I do vodka, but the other nights I do brandy, bourbon, Irish whiskey, and honey whiskey," the great-grandmother told the station in an interview that aired Wednesday.

Feihel's birthday is Oct. 14, but she's not making any big plans to celebrate this year, noting that the party for her centennial was the "last hurrah."

Read More

Often compared to Sophia from the TV show "The Golden Girls," for her zinger comebacks, Feihel was born in 1921 at the beginning of the Roaring Twenties, but grew up during the Great Depression.

101-year-old Elinor Campbell Feihel shares secrets to a long life.
Elinor Campbell Feihel, 101, tells WSYX her secrets for a long life.WSYX

"I learned from the Depression," she said. "It did not victimize me. It was good for me. I was about to be a princess, and princesses don’t have a good life."

With three children, nine grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren, Feihel said she continues to expand her network of acquaintances.

"I’m in touch with a lot of people, a lot of people," she said. "I send out 130 to 150 Christmas cards. I'm good for something. Not just taking up space."

And while she says part of the key to staying positive is not planning ahead, she does keep Saturdays open for actor Tom Selleck - the "Blue Bloods" version, not the "Magnum, P.I." one.

"Tom Selleck and I have lunch every Saturday because he's on Friday night," Feihel said, adding that she tapes the show.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.