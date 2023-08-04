101-Year-Old Ohio Woman Says the Secret to Longevity is Drinking: ‘I Have a Whole Bar’
'Every other night I do vodka, but the other nights I do brandy, bourbon, Irish whiskey, and honey whiskey,' Elinor Campbell Feihel says
For 101-year-old Elinor Campbell Feihel, the secret to a long life is belief in God and the occasional veneration of the spirits - the alcoholic kind.
"I drink a little," Feihel told WSYX in Columbus, Ohio. "I have a whole bar."
"Every other night I do vodka, but the other nights I do brandy, bourbon, Irish whiskey, and honey whiskey," the great-grandmother told the station in an interview that aired Wednesday.
Feihel's birthday is Oct. 14, but she's not making any big plans to celebrate this year, noting that the party for her centennial was the "last hurrah."
- 104-Year-Old Says the Secret to Long Life is ‘Jim Beam and Jack Daniels’
- 101-Year-Old WWII Veteran Finally Walks Across Stage for Graduation
- ‘My Goal is to Have This Man Executed’: Prosecutor Says Ohio Dad Ripped 3-Year-Old Son From Mom’s Arms Before Shooting Him
- Mandy Moore Reveals 2-Year-Old Son’s Rare Gianotti-Crosti Syndrome Diagnosis
- 7-year-old Shot by Younger Sibling in Ohio: Police
Often compared to Sophia from the TV show "The Golden Girls," for her zinger comebacks, Feihel was born in 1921 at the beginning of the Roaring Twenties, but grew up during the Great Depression.
"I learned from the Depression," she said. "It did not victimize me. It was good for me. I was about to be a princess, and princesses don’t have a good life."
With three children, nine grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren, Feihel said she continues to expand her network of acquaintances.
"I’m in touch with a lot of people, a lot of people," she said. "I send out 130 to 150 Christmas cards. I'm good for something. Not just taking up space."
And while she says part of the key to staying positive is not planning ahead, she does keep Saturdays open for actor Tom Selleck - the "Blue Bloods" version, not the "Magnum, P.I." one.
"Tom Selleck and I have lunch every Saturday because he's on Friday night," Feihel said, adding that she tapes the show.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News
- NYC Cancer Doc Used ‘Legally Owned’ Handgun to Kill Her 4-Month-Old Baby and Then HerselfNews
- Military Recruiters Failed to Rigorously Identify Applicants with Extremist Ties, Pentagon Watchdog SaysNews
- Woman Sounds Alarm in Viral TikTok About Vacation ‘Scam’ That Cost Her $17,000News
- Beloved Maryland Teacher Disappears on Daily Walk Around NeighborhoodNews
- Police Investigating Possible Charges Against 7-Eleven Workers Who Beat ShoplifterNews