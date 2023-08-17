100-Year-Old Michigan Dam Needs Repairs to Protect Lakeside Homes from Flooding - The Messenger
100-Year-Old Michigan Dam Needs Repairs to Protect Lakeside Homes from Flooding

Approximately 250 lakeside property owners expect to contribute towards the repair costs

Published |Updated
Blake Harper
The Lake Lansing dam has not been repaired since the 1970sIngham County Parks

A century-old dam in Michigan, vital for protecting hundreds of homes from flooding, is in urgent need of repair, as indicated by the latest inspection.

Constructed by R.E. Olds in the 1920s, the dam, tasked with managing the water level of Lake Lansing, hasn't undergone any repairs since the mid-1970s. The Ingham County Deputy Drain Commission conducted an inspection in December.

The Lansing State Journal reports that deputy drain commissioner Paul Pratt noted in a memo that the inspection identified a damaged overflow control valve. This requires fixing before the next scheduled review in December 2025.

"The overflow valve is broken, making it much more difficult to maintain the court-ordered lake levels," Pratt said. "Though failure of the dam is not imminent, its usefulness is declining."

While the cost for these repairs is still undetermined, Pratt indicated that a consultant would be hired to evaluate the full range of issues and provide an estimated cost.

Steve Carpenter, president of the Lake Lansing Property Owners Association, emphasized that while the lakeside property owners want to ensure the job "is done correctly," they also wish for it to be "done without going into exorbitant costs pointing to the millions of dollars."

The approximately 250 lakeside property owners expect to contribute towards the repair costs.

