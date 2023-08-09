10-Year-Old With Rare Condition Gets Wish to Join Savannah Bananas for a Day

The Savannah Bananas, known for their side-splitting antics, added a new player to the roster for a game last week.

Mark Lane, a 10-year-old boy nicknamed "Swaggy," signed a one-day contract last week with the exhibition team. The Mansfield, Massachusetts, native became an honorary team member thanks to the Georgia-based team and the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Lane and his family traveled from Massachusetts to Georgia for the Bananas game.

He received a custom No. 10 "Swaggy" Bananas jersey that was presented to him by player Noah Bridges. Lane spent time in the dugout with the players and danced from the sidelines.

A video posted on Facebook by Lane's local Make-A-Wish chapter shows him hitting the field Thursday night while the crowd cheered for him and his teammates hoisted him into the air.

"Even though the seizures were still there, the diagnosis was still there, the trip was an experience that sort of removed you from that. Every piece of it was about making it fun for our family," his mother, Aprill Lane, told CBS News.

The event was a home run for Lane and the Bananas, who won 4-3.

Lane has a rare seizure disorder that could cause several hundred seizures a day, Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island said in a Facebook post.

Lane's illness is caused by a genetic mutation and is only one of three documented cases in the world. His seizures are triggered by light, so he wears a cap and sunglasses most of the time.