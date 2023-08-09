10-Year-Old With Rare Condition Gets Wish to Join Savannah Bananas for a Day - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

10-Year-Old With Rare Condition Gets Wish to Join Savannah Bananas for a Day

Mark Lane, a 10-year-old boy nicknamed 'Swaggy,' signed a one-day contract

Published |Updated
Brinley Hineman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
10-year-old Mark ‘Swaggy’ Lane joins Savannah Bananas baseball team through Make-A-Wish WJCL

The Savannah Bananas, known for their side-splitting antics, added a new player to the roster for a game last week. 

Mark Lane, a 10-year-old boy nicknamed "Swaggy," signed a one-day contract last week with the exhibition team. The Mansfield, Massachusetts, native became an honorary team member thanks to the Georgia-based team and the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Lane and his family traveled from Massachusetts to Georgia for the Bananas game. 

He received a custom No. 10 "Swaggy" Bananas jersey that was presented to him by player Noah Bridges. Lane spent time in the dugout with the players and danced from the sidelines. 

Read More

A video posted on Facebook by Lane's local Make-A-Wish chapter shows him hitting the field Thursday night while the crowd cheered for him and his teammates hoisted him into the air. 

"Even though the seizures were still there, the diagnosis was still there, the trip was an experience that sort of removed you from that. Every piece of it was about making it fun for our family," his mother, Aprill Lane, told CBS News.

The event was a home run for Lane and the Bananas, who won 4-3. 

Lane has a rare seizure disorder that could cause several hundred seizures a day, Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island said in a Facebook post.

Lane's illness is caused by a genetic mutation and is only one of three documented cases in the world. His seizures are triggered by light, so he wears a cap and sunglasses most of the time.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.