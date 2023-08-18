10-Year-Old Girl Escaped Potential Kidnapper by Punching Him in the Throat: Police

A 10-year-old girl fought back to safety after allegedly being abducted from her home in Memphis’ Raleigh neighborhood on Wednesday.

Memphis Police said that the girl was at home with her mother and brother, and at around 6:30 p.m., she heard a “soft” knock on the door, as reported by WREG-TV.

The girl told police that she tried to stop the door from opening, but it was forcefully opened by a man, knocking her to the ground. She said the suspect entered the home and dragged the child out by her feet.

“She said that he opened the door with a jacket, grabbed her by her side (and) put his hand over her mouth. He dropped her at one point, and she took off running,” Brittany Pugh, the girl’s mother, told WREG-TV. “He grabbed her again, threw her over his shoulder, and took off towards the next street over from us.”

The girl was at an intersection when she punched the man in the throat and was able to break free.

“It’s sickening that people like this are allowed to walk free because I guarantee if he had the courage enough to do it to my child, there's somebody else’s child is in danger,” Pugh said.

Pugh said that her daughter had been doing homework when she last saw her, but 10 minutes later, she could not find her. After discovering the door ajar, Pugh looked outside to see her daughter running home.

A witness at his girlfriend’s house at the time of the incident said he saw the child in her purple jacket running and screaming, according to police reports. The witness began to walk toward the girl when he saw a man with black and white spots on his face in a black Dodge Charger.

As reported by FOX 13, the Dodge Charger is believed to be a 2016 to 2019 model with proper tags. The witness also said the left front bumper was damaged and that there may be minor scratches on the front right side.

The suspect is described as a Black male, about 5’8” or 5’9”, with white spots on his neck and arms. The girl told police she also noticed a heart tattoo on the man’s thumb and a skull tattoo on the man’s pinky while she was being carried.

Police said he was last seen wearing a mask, a Nike hoodie, possibly with navy blue shorts, and black tennis shoes.