10-Year-Old Boy Taken to Jail by Police for Public Urination - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

10-Year-Old Boy Taken to Jail by Police for Public Urination

A Mississippi police chief acknowledged officers showed an 'error in judgement' when deciding to take the boy into custody

Published |Updated
Christopher Gavin
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A Mississippi mother says police went too far last week when they detained her 10-year-old son for public urination, an incident that left the boy in tears.

Latonya Eason told local news station WHBQ she was inside an attorney's office for 10 minutes on August 10 when a Senatobia police officer entered and told her he caught her son, Quantavious, urinating behind her car.

"I was like 'Son, why did you do that?' He said, 'Mom, my sister said they don't have a bathroom there.' I was like, 'You knew better, you should have come and asked me if they had a restroom'," Latonya told the news station.

Initially, the responding officer was going to offer the child a warning, Latonya said.

"He was like since you handled it like a mom, he can get back in the car,” she told WHBQ.

But then several other officers arrived at the scene and a lieutenant said Quantavious needed to be arrested, Latonya said.

"Him urinating in the parking lot was not right, but at the same time I handled it like a parent and for one officer to tell my baby to get back in the car, it was okay, and to have the other pull up and take him to jail – Like, no," Latonya told the outlet.

Read More
Latonya Eason's 10 year-old son was taken to jail for peeing behind his mother's car while she was at a lawyer's office.
Latonya Eason's 10 year-old son was taken to jail for peeing behind his mother's car while she was at a lawyer's office, she said.LATONYA EASON/WHBQ

"I'm just speechless right now. Why would you arrest a ten year old kid?"

Quantavious told the news station he started crying.

"They took me down there and got me out of the truck. I didn't know what was happening," he said.

According to Quantavious, he was placed inside a cell at the police station. Latonya said her son was charged with child in need of services and then released.

"That could really traumatize my baby. My baby could get to the point where he won't want to have an encounter with the police period," Latonya told WHBQ.

In a statement shared on Facebook, Senatobia Police Chief Richard Chandler said the "need to transport children from a scene depends on a variety of factors and the availability of reasonable alternatives."

However, Chandler said it was "an error in judgement" for police to transport Quantavious, as his mother was present as a reasonable alternative. Quantavious was not handcuffed during the incident, Chandler said.

"Mistakes like this are a reminder in this profession as to the continual need for training and refreshers on the various topics that we encounter each day," Chandler said.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.