10-Year-Old Boy Found in Trash at Illinois Home Likely Had Been There Since December; Mom Arrested - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

10-Year-Old Boy Found in Trash at Illinois Home Likely Had Been There Since December; Mom Arrested

Autopsy results indicate the boy died of gunshot wounds months before he was discovered

Published |Updated
Aysha Qamar
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Police arrested Sushi Staples, 37, on several charges, including the concealment of her son’s, Zion Staples, death. Rock Island County Jail

A 37-year-old mother in Illinois is facing multiple felonies after investigators conducting a welfare check found the decomposing body of her 10-year-old son in a trash can.

According to court documents, police in Rock Island, Ill. found the body of 10-year-old Zion Staples in a trash can in his family's garage on July 26. His mother, Sushi Staples, faces charges of obstruction of justice, destroying evidence, concealment of death, and failure to report the death of a child under 13 within 24 hours.

Per an autopsy report issued Friday by Rock Island County coroner Brian Gustafson, the 10-year-old boy died as a result of a gunshot wound. In a statement to Law & Crime on Monday, Gustafson said that the child likely died in December.

The welfare check was conducted after a neighbor told police she thought Staples was making strange comments about her son being unable to celebrate holidays any longer.

“I had a dead raccoon in my backyard, and we put it in a garbage bag and then put it in a garbage can. And I couldn’t even stand the smell waiting for garbage day,” the neighbor said, according to ABC affiliate KCRG. “So I can’t imagine, that with the wind directions, that nobody would smell that.”

When she was arrested, Staples claimed she had “no son at all”, ABC affiliate WQAD reported. She also claimed that a birth certificate found belonging to the boy was fake.

Police have not yet charged anyone with the boy’s death, though it has been deemed “suspicious.”

Sushi Staples is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.