10-Year-Old Boy Found in Trash at Illinois Home Likely Had Been There Since December; Mom Arrested

A 37-year-old mother in Illinois is facing multiple felonies after investigators conducting a welfare check found the decomposing body of her 10-year-old son in a trash can.
According to court documents, police in Rock Island, Ill. found the body of 10-year-old Zion Staples in a trash can in his family's garage on July 26. His mother, Sushi Staples, faces charges of obstruction of justice, destroying evidence, concealment of death, and failure to report the death of a child under 13 within 24 hours.
Per an autopsy report issued Friday by Rock Island County coroner Brian Gustafson, the 10-year-old boy died as a result of a gunshot wound. In a statement to Law & Crime on Monday, Gustafson said that the child likely died in December.
The welfare check was conducted after a neighbor told police she thought Staples was making strange comments about her son being unable to celebrate holidays any longer.
“I had a dead raccoon in my backyard, and we put it in a garbage bag and then put it in a garbage can. And I couldn’t even stand the smell waiting for garbage day,” the neighbor said, according to ABC affiliate KCRG. “So I can’t imagine, that with the wind directions, that nobody would smell that.”
When she was arrested, Staples claimed she had “no son at all”, ABC affiliate WQAD reported. She also claimed that a birth certificate found belonging to the boy was fake.
Police have not yet charged anyone with the boy’s death, though it has been deemed “suspicious.”
Sushi Staples is expected to appear in court Tuesday.
- 10-Year-Old Boy Taken to Jail by Police for Public Urination
- Four-Year-Old Boy Missing in Boston Since Mother’s Day
- 10 Year Old Attempting to Drive to See Mom Leads Police on Highway Chase
- Family Finds 8-Year-Old ‘Burglar’ Stealing Food From Their Fridge After Mom Left Him Home Alone
- Madeline Kingsbury’s Body Found: What We Know About Missing Mom, Boyfriend’s Arrest
- Federal Agents Hunting Down Female Rapper Charged With Murdering 10-Year-Old Boy
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Selena’s Killer Yolanda Saldívar Has a ‘Bounty on Her Head’ in Texas Prison: ‘Everyone Wants to Get Her’ (Exclusive)News
- Video Shows Aftermath of Russian Missile Strike on Ukraine Drama Theater in Chernihiv That Killed 7News
- Dog That Walked Home After Owner Killed in Hit-and-Run Finds a New HomeNews
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews