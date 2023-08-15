10-Year-Old Boy Found in Trash at Illinois Home Likely Had Been There Since December; Mom Arrested

A 37-year-old mother in Illinois is facing multiple felonies after investigators conducting a welfare check found the decomposing body of her 10-year-old son in a trash can.

According to court documents, police in Rock Island, Ill. found the body of 10-year-old Zion Staples in a trash can in his family's garage on July 26. His mother, Sushi Staples, faces charges of obstruction of justice, destroying evidence, concealment of death, and failure to report the death of a child under 13 within 24 hours.

Per an autopsy report issued Friday by Rock Island County coroner Brian Gustafson, the 10-year-old boy died as a result of a gunshot wound. In a statement to Law & Crime on Monday, Gustafson said that the child likely died in December.



The welfare check was conducted after a neighbor told police she thought Staples was making strange comments about her son being unable to celebrate holidays any longer.

“I had a dead raccoon in my backyard, and we put it in a garbage bag and then put it in a garbage can. And I couldn’t even stand the smell waiting for garbage day,” the neighbor said, according to ABC affiliate KCRG. “So I can’t imagine, that with the wind directions, that nobody would smell that.”

When she was arrested, Staples claimed she had “no son at all”, ABC affiliate WQAD reported. She also claimed that a birth certificate found belonging to the boy was fake.

Police have not yet charged anyone with the boy’s death, though it has been deemed “suspicious.”

Sushi Staples is expected to appear in court Tuesday.