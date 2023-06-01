10 Year Old Attempting to Drive to See Mom Leads Police on Highway Chase

State Troopers in Michigan chased down a car with a 10-year-old behind the wheel, after multiple drivers called 911 to report a small boy driving recklessly.

The boy reportedly stole the car in Buena Vista Township because he just wanted to go and see his mom in Detroit, M Live reported.

(Photo: Getty Images) Getty Images

Police started their pursuit at lunchtime on Saturday, May 27 after being told about a stolen car heading down I-75. Multiple drivers were calling 911 to report a child driving a vehicle along the highway.

The boy ignored police sirens and lights, with the car's OnStar device being used to disable it and bring the vehicle to a stop.

That didn't stop him from trying to evade police further, as he then ran into woods off the side of the road.

Police caught him soon after. He told them he was just trying to get to his mother in Detroit.

The suspect was apprehended and lodged at the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center.