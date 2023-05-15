10 Tantalizing Social Media Chefs You Really Should be Following

Social media is ushering in a new generation of culinary stars striving to be the next Julia Child-like legend or new-age Anthony Bourdain expeditionist.

The Messenger turned to four top TikTok and Instagram food content creators for a list of 10 online chefs who are their must-follows.

Mehreen Karim (@reeniekarim) and Alix Traeger (@majortraeger) are two chef-creators with growing social media followings who have been able to generate a substantial amount of income from their platforms.

Food writer and recipe developer Alex Hill (@justaddhotsauce) has also been able to turn her online brand into marketable opportunities and hopes to land her own cooking show and write a cookbook in the future.

Joining them is food photographer and stylist Michael Tchao (@michaeltchao), who has a keen eye for the virtual table.

These are the social media pot-stirrers whose feeds the four say foodies need to be following:

Andy Cooks (@andyhearnden)

Instagram following: 2.8 million

TikTok following: 4.7 million

Hearnden uses his page to show off his at-home cooking along with recipe development and recipe testing, promises his Back of House vlog. In the video on his YouTube channel, he says the goal is to "try to educate and inspire people to cook better food at home."

Tchao, who highly recommends following Andy Cooks, said he loves this channel because of the personal dynamic Hearnden brings by inviting his partner and friends into his videos.

The chef does so each time with some version of one simple question: "Hey babe, what do you want for dinner?"

Justine Doiron (@justine_snacks)

Instagram following: 559,000

TikTok following: 2.2 million

Both Hill and Traeger say Doiron is a must-follow for anyone interested in home-cooking videos.

“She has a really great narrative around why she cooks,” said Hill, who appreciates how Doiron keeps things honest with her viewers regarding her skill level and lack of professional culinary experience.

“Not only are her videos so beautiful,” Traeger said, “but she has a little bit of that [...] fun, cheeky, witty tone.”

Traeger loves how Doiron finds a way to weave a lesson of sorts into her videos. “And then also she just has such beautiful shots,” she added.

Nadia Boachie (@travelandmunchies)

Instagram following: 215,000

TikTok following: 194,100

Hill recommended @travelandmunchies for Boachie’s extensive coverage of recipes that come from all over the African diaspora and the Caribbean.

On her blog, Boachie says that as a Ghanaian, she chooses to showcase a lot of food from her own culture. However, she also aims to share recipes from all over the world to "make my way around the globe through cuisine."

Boachie told The Messenger that she wants people to feel seen by the breadth of her food and posts.

“I just want them to see that food can evolve,” she added, talking about how someone who may not have grown up with a specific ingredient is able to look at it with a fresh perspective, “and people interpret the same food differently.”

She was able to make a six-figure salary last year through partnerships, writing, and allowing advertisements to run on her blog, which she promotes on her Instagram page.

Olivia Noceda (@olivianoceda)

Instagram following: 302,000

TikTok following: 220,100

Noceda specializes in alcohol-free drink recipe videos, and said she's learned how much fun creating complex and aesthetically pleasing mocktails can be.

"Sharing is at the center of everything I do," Noceda told The Messenger.

"Whether it’s loving food and developing recipes, making mocktail creations, living with anxiety, experiencing hormonal issues, or just allowing myself to feel the profound loneliness that can set in every so often," she said she aims to connect with followers through showing them how "conflicting and beautiful" her day-to-day can feel.

Hill said she thinks the visuals and recipes on Noceda’s page make for a great follow — especially for anyone looking for some non-alcoholic beverage inspiration.

Srishti Jain (@srishti.jpg)

Instagram following: 22,100

TikTok following: 1,138

Jain, the person behind Srishti’s Supper Club, told The Messenger her page is about sharing “approachable meals that are still interesting.”

Karim says she loves following Jain because she celebrates “the general beauty of food,” and provides lots of inspiration — both for hosting dinner parties and for gifting. She says Jain is a great follow for any hobbyist.

The dinner party inspiration comes from Jain’s posts about her supper club events, which she says she’s been able to generate more income from because of the growing social media platform she’s built.

Meredith Hayden (@wishbonekitchen)

Instagram following: 617,000

TikTok following: 1.4 million

Wishbone Kitchen chronicles Hayden’s private chef gigs as well as the meals she makes for herself — and even for a date — at home.

“I love her videos,” Traeger said. “She clearly has such a great skill for cooking, and it’s cool to see her transition from her private chef experience into being a content creator.”

Hayden credits TikTok with her ability to turn private chefing into a full-time job, and to work exclusively with one client, according to Insider. She said she's able to supplement her income with money she earns from brand deals.

"In the past, I would be juggling multiple clients at a time, but with TikTok, I've been able to stick to my primary client exclusively," she told the outlet in February.

Traeger says Hayden “brings a really fresh take” to the world of cooking videos that she thinks sets her page apart from others.

Instagram following: 57,800

TikTok following: 46,400

Karim says of Holly, “She's one of my favorite people to follow.” She calls the cookbook author “unapologetically herself” to the point where it makes Karim want to know more about her taste and cooking style.

“I want to know what she likes because she’s so clear about who she is,” Karim said. “I want to know the details she pays attention to when she’s shopping or cooking or eating out. That’s what I get when I follow her.”

Holly shares everything from recipes to her self-described “unpopular opinions” along with foodie experiments on her page.

Joanne Molinaro (@thekoreanvegan)

Instagram Following: 694,000

TikTok following: 3.1 million

“I’m not even vegan,” Traeger said, “but [Molinaro] has a really beautiful way of infusing a story into her cooking videos.”

Molinaro’s The Korean Vegan platform weaves together recipes with personal anecdotes and commentary on current events.

She shares videos of her cooking, sometimes with a voiceover talking about a personal hurdle she recently cleared, and other times it's a tutorial for a kitchen tool she loves to use, like her Korean stone pot.

“I find it [to be] a really refreshing, new way to watch a food video and get a lot more out of it than just a recipe.”

Daniel Williams (@danielsonwilliams_)

Instagram following: 2.2 million

TikTok following: 4,118

Hill loves the way Williams folds in a relaxed vibe with really high quality cooking.

Williams’ posts combine his passions for cannabis and music — the videos often start with him lighting a joint and picking out a record to listen to — with his love of cooking beautiful meals.

A link on his Instagram bio directs followers to sign up for First We Vibe, a newsletter of sorts that promises to send one song each day along with an explanation of why he chose it and links for where subscribers can listen.

Hill says watching Williams’ videos is like watching “the cute guy who actually knows how to cook.”

h woo (@hwoo.lee)

Instagram following: 553,000

TikTok following: 1.3 million

"He is a really talented cooking video producer and does a lot of very high-brow cooking,” Traeger said of H Woo Lee.

She told The Messenger that while Lee tends to cook more “restaurant, high-end, Michelin-quality food,” his talent for making this food relatable and enjoyable lies in his ability to shoot video.

Traeger also called out Lee's newer foray into dinner party posts, where he chronicles bringing friends together for a seated, plated meal of his making.

“It’s not something that I would ever cook,” she continued, “but that’s funny because it’s fun to watch.”