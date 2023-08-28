10 Suspects Arrested in Flash-Mob Robberies of Los Angeles Nike Store

Police arrested 10 suspects believed connected to a series of flash mob robberies at a Nike store in Los Angeles.
The arrests were made by detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Burglary-Robbery Taskforce, KTLA reported.
The suspects were caught on video leaving the store with large bags full of sneakers and other merchandise, police said.
An investigation was launched on Aug. 24 and store surveillance video led to the identification of the suspects, according to investigators.
Deputies said the incidents were connected to two criminal street gangs that focus on organized retail theft, according to KTLA. Authorities were able to uncover some $3,000 of the stolen merchandise.
Two suspects had outstanding arrest warrants, including one for shoplifting. Another suspect is accused of stealing a cargo truck.
The Nike store has been a popular target for organized retail theft.
Six suspects were arrested on Aug. 17 for robbing that same location, KTLA reported. Authorities discovered large bags containing boxes of Nike sneakers and other potentially stolen merchandise in the suspects' SUV.
"The City of Los Angeles and neighboring cities have recently experienced an increase in 'flash-mob' method retail crime incidents conducted by multiple suspects targeting retail establishments throughout the Los Angeles region," the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.
Arrests have also been made in robberies of Versace, Warehouse Shoe Store, Nordstrom and Yves Saint Laurent locations in the area.
The growing trend has led to the creation of a regional task force focused on combatting organized retail theft in the Los Angeles area, The Messenger previously reported.
California Gov. Gavin Newson also ordered the California Highway Patrol to triple its resources in Los Angeles to help guard against crime.
