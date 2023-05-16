At least 20 People Injured, 2 Trapped in Tijuana Explosion
The explosion occurred about three miles from the U.S. border.
A massive explosion near the U.S.-Mexico border in Tijuana on Tuesday has left at least 20 people injured, according to local media reports. Two people remained trapped in the wreckage.
The explosion happened around 9:30am local time in the Marrón neighborhood of Tijuana, about three miles from the border. Local fire departments responded quickly, local reports said.
Rescue efforts are still underway for the two people who are buried in the rubble.
The cause of the fire is unclear but a resident of the area told Telemundo that another explosion occurred a few years ago in the same place.
"The second location has an underground gas build-up. I can't tell you why, this is the second time this has happened to us. The disaster was four times more than [four] years ago," he said to the outlet.
Several structures have also been severely damaged. Videos and photos of the wreckage were captured by local journalists who are reporting that the explosion originated in a printing business.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more information.
