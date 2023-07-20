10-Month-Old Dies in Hot Car in Florida After She Apparently Was Left Behind Accidentally
Six of the 14 hot car deaths recorded nationwide in 2023 have come in the state
A 10-month-old girl died Wednesday after being left inside a car in Florida, as extreme heat continued to grip the state and a significant stretch of the nation.
The girl, whose identity was not immediately released, was found inside the vehicle in the Jacksonville suburb of Macclenny around 1 p.m., according to local outlet News4JAX.
A weather observation site near Macclenny reported afternoon temperatures between 99 and 73 degrees, with an estimated heat index of 113, according to FOX Weather.
“A paramedic came out with a young child looking lifeless in their arms and put it into the ambulance and then they took off,” Macclenny resident Amanda Steiger told News4JAX.
“Then I heard a woman screaming ‘My baby! My baby!’”
Investigators believe that the child was “inadvertently left” in the car for an extended period of time, FOX Weather reported.
Speaking anonymously, a family friend told News4JAX that the girl did not live at the home where she was found and was brought there by a babysitter.
No charges were immediately announced after the death.
According to the advocacy group Kids and Car Safety, Wednesday’s hot car death is the 14th nationwide this year, and the fourth in July. Six of the year’s 14 deaths have come in Florida.
It came as an estimated 100 million U.S. residents from coast to coast were under heat alerts, according to FOX Weather.
