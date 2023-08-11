Hollywood Hills Mansion Tagged With ‘F–k Rich People,’ Trash & Feces by Squatters - The Messenger
Hollywood Hills Mansion Tagged With ‘F–k Rich People,’ Trash & Feces by Squatters

Neighbors heard screams coming from the mansion on Thursday, police said

Published |Updated
Christopher Gavin
A Hollywood Hills mansion where squatters had allegedly been living is full of trash and graffiti.KTLA 5

Screams heard by neighbors of an abandoned Hollywood Hills mansion on Thursday led police to find three apparent squatters living in the multimillion-dollar Los Angeles property that's now littered with trash and graffiti, including one profane tag proclaiming, "F--k Rich People," authorities said.

A man and two women were removed from the 1754 Sunset Plaza Drive residence and cited for trespassing, KTLA reported. They were later released.

“It’s an abandoned house,” a Los Angeles Police Department officer told the news station. “They’re just trespassing, squatting. The screaming was somebody, I think they got bit by a dog.”

According to Zillow, the 14,000 square-foot mansion boasts six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms and has an estimated value of $10.7 million.

Despite its desirable location with sweeping views of the city, the home is littered with garbage, vandalism and feces, KTLA reported. Video from inside the mansion shows walls filled with graffiti tags that include "Sex" and "F--k Rich People."

Two of the people cited by police told the news outlet the situation was a misunderstanding, however.

"I was hired to clean up, take the squatters out, get the house ready for lease or for sale,” one of the women, Jaime Tait, said.

But a real estate agent for the residence, who was not identified by KTLA, told the station none of the three people were supposed to be at the property.

Neighbors said the fact the house has attracted alleged squatters is concerning.

One woman who lives near the mansion told KTLA the people who were removed from the home Thursday were there for about four or five days.

“I didn’t know it was going on. I’m just finding out,” another neighbor told the outlet. “It doesn’t make me too happy. It makes me aware of my surroundings a little bit more.”

According to KTLA, the mansion has been an issue for law enforcement before.

Last year, SWAT officers responded to the property for an hours-long standoff with a 41-year-old man believed to have been squatting at the home, who barricaded himself and a dog inside after he allegedly pointed a gun at someone, KTLA reported.

