1-Year-Old Girl Drowned In 9 Inches of Water After Dog Knocked Her Into Kiddie Pool
Nevaeh Sariyah Fugate was playing near a pool that had been mostly drained of water
A one-year-old Louisiana girl drowned in just 9 inches of water—reportedly after she was knocked into a kiddie swimming pool by the family dog.
Nevaeh Sariyah Fugate drowned about 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, according to police in Kenner, which is outside New Orleans.
The girl and a 4-year-old were playing in the backyard near the pool—which had been mostly drained of water.
The 4-year-old told police the dog bumped Nevaeh.
- 3-Year-Old Drowns in ‘Married to Medicine’ Star Quad Webb’s Pool
- Girl Drowns in High School Pool During Gym Class
- Bear Attacks Man Filling Kiddie Pool with Water in His Garage
- 11-Year-Old Girl Struggles to Walk After Being Doused in Acid by 12-Year-Old Girl
- Mom of Girl Who Stabbed to Death 9-Year-Old Brother Blames ADHD Medication
Naveah's heartbroken mother posted about her daughter's death on Facebook.
"Never in my life did I want to have to plan a funeral for one of my children , my head is totally gone right now," Sandra Fugate wrote.
She started a GoFundMe to raise money for her daughter’s funeral and burial.
She says she is a single mother and Nevaeh was one of her four children.
Kenner Police are still investigating whether the adult who was with the child at the time will face charges, Police Lieutenant Mark McCormick told WWL-TV.
“If we find through an investigation that there was actually some negligence there in the supervision of that child, then yes absolutely, they can face criminal charges," McCormick said.
Police did not identify who the adult was with the children.
It was the second drowning of a young child in Louisiana in recent days. A 7-year-old boy drowned after being left “temporarily unattended” in Slidell.
That death also remains under investigation.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness