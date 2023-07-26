1-Year-Old Girl Drowned In 9 Inches of Water After Dog Knocked Her Into Kiddie Pool

A one-year-old Louisiana girl drowned in just 9 inches of water—reportedly after she was knocked into a kiddie swimming pool by the family dog.

Nevaeh Sariyah Fugate drowned about 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, according to police in Kenner, which is outside New Orleans.

The girl and a 4-year-old were playing in the backyard near the pool—which had been mostly drained of water.

The 4-year-old told police the dog bumped Nevaeh.

Naveah's heartbroken mother posted about her daughter's death on Facebook.

"Never in my life did I want to have to plan a funeral for one of my children , my head is totally gone right now," Sandra Fugate wrote.

She started a GoFundMe to raise money for her daughter’s funeral and burial.

She says she is a single mother and Nevaeh was one of her four children.

Kenner Police are still investigating whether the adult who was with the child at the time will face charges, Police Lieutenant Mark McCormick told WWL-TV.

“If we find through an investigation that there was actually some negligence there in the supervision of that child, then yes absolutely, they can face criminal charges," McCormick said.

Police did not identify who the adult was with the children.

It was the second drowning of a young child in Louisiana in recent days. A 7-year-old boy drowned after being left “temporarily unattended” in Slidell.

That death also remains under investigation.