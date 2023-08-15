1 in 3 US Adults Has a Tattoo, More Than Half of Women Under 50: Survey - The Messenger
New Pew survey shows prevalence of tattoos and waning stigma against them

Published |Updated
Carlo Versano
Tattoo artist at work.da-kuk/Getty Images

There was a time in the U.S., not all that long ago, when the sight of an employee with a tattoo showing in a white-collar workplace might be considered unprofessional.

And many blue-collar and service-industry employers banned visible tattoos outright. Those days are long gone

New polling from the Pew Research Center shows just how prevalent tattooing has become in America, particularly among younger people and across demographics.

According to Pew’s survey, one in three U.S. adults now rock at least some ink, including 22% who have more than one piece of body art.

More than half of adult women under 30 – 56% – have at least one tattoo, the survey found. For women aged 30 to 49, it’s nearly the same at 53%.

Half of LGBTQ+ Americans have a tattoo, Pew found, but among gay, lesbian or bisexual women, the share is 68%. Thirty-one percent of straight-identifying Americans are tattooed.

The survey found no correlation between ink and political party or urban-vs-rural geography, with roughly a third of respondents across location and political affiliation saying they’re tatted. 

Pew found the most common reason for someone making the decision to get a tattoo was to remember a person or thing of importance to them. A distant second was to make a statement, followed by a belief that a tattoo would improve one's physical appearance. About a quarter of tattooed Americans say they regret at least one of their tattoos.

But perhaps most striking, a large majority of untattooed Americans – 66% – say that seeing that someone has a tattoo does not change their perception of that person. About three in ten say a tattoo gives them a negative impression, while 5% say it leaves a positive impression.

That finding — that most Americans are now blasé about body art — suggests the long-held stigma associated with tattoos, particularly in professional settings, might be a thing of the past.

