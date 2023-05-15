1 Dead After Fire Rips Through Texas Oil Refinery

One person died Monday after a fire tore through a Texas oil refinery.

Texas City officials said the fire at Marathon Petroleum’s refinery in Galveston Bay started around 9:30 a.m. local time.

"We are deeply saddened to report that a Marathon employee has passed away as a result of the fire today,” the company said in a statement.

The name of the employee has not been released.

A spokesperson for the company said that it is launching a full investigation into the accident to figure out the cause of the fire, according to Chron.com.

The fire broke out during routine maintenance, when a seal broke one of the reformers, according to Reuters.

This is the second time a worker died in just a few months at the refinery, which is one of the largest in the country and is about 40 miles southeast of Houston.

A contract worker for Marathon was killed in March after sustaining an electric shock.

Earlier this month, a fire broke out at a Shell chemical plant and sent nine people to the hospital.