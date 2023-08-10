1 Dead, 2 Injured After SUV Crashes Into California Car Dealership - The Messenger
1 Dead, 2 Injured After SUV Crashes Into California Car Dealership

The unidentified driver hit two employees and a customer before stopping in the reception area

Jenna Sundel
A vehicle crashed into a California dealership, killing one and injuring two.KTLA 5/Screenshot

An SUV crashed into a car dealership in California on Wednesday, leaving one dead and two injured, according to authorities.

Los Angeles Police Detective Lisset Fuentes told local station KTLA 5 that a preliminary investigation showed the driver of the SUV allegedly accidentally hit the accelerator and crashed into the building.

The driver hit two employees and a customer before stopping in the reception area of the Toyota dealership, the news station reported.

Witnesses told KTLA that a customer was stuck under the vehicle after being dragged about 20 feet. Bystanders rescued her from the vehicle,  including an off-duty nurse who performed CPR.

The victim, who was 56 years old, was taken to a trauma center in grave condition and later died, authorities said.

The two workers who were hit sustained non-life-threatening injuries, per KTLA.

The driver of the SUV did not appear to have any injuries and declined transportation to a hospital. She has not been identified, but KTLA reported that she stayed at the scene to speak with officers.

Police told the station that the investigation is ongoing, but it does not appear to be criminal in nature.

