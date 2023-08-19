1 Arrested After Howard University Students Get Attacked During Brawl Outside of Dorms - The Messenger
1 Arrested After Howard University Students Get Attacked During Brawl Outside of Dorms

A victim said they were 'prepared to die' during the violent incident

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
JWPlayer

A minor with a handgun was arrested in connection to a brawl outside of the dorms at Howard University earlier this week.

The brawl broke out early Monday morning in front of two dorm buildings on the school’s Washington, D.C. campus, News4 reported. According to the students, the attackers were a “bunch of D.C. locals.”

The number of assailants is not known, one victim told the news outlet it was as many 20, and another estimated the number to be up to 30. 

“I was prepared to die,” one victim told News4. “When I was on the ground getting stomped out, I just stopped feeling the pain at one point.”

Multiple students were injured during the brawl, and at least one student was stabbed.

“He got stabbed in the back and he got just beat on by like 30 people, him by himself, and security looked at him on the ground, watched his body go limp, and just walked away. Didn’t call anybody; didn’t do anything," a victim said.

Police told News4 “at least” one minor had been arrested.

The university held a town hall safety meeting in the days following the violent attack and has since fired the school’s security contractor and suspended the campus police lieutenant, according to WUSA 9.

An entrance sign near the main gate at Howard University October 25, 2021 in Washington, DC.
An entrance sign near the main gate at Howard University October 25, 2021 in Washington, DC.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

"I want to express my deep concern regarding reported acts of violence that have occurred on and around our campus over the last two days," Howard President Wayne A. I. Frederick wrote in an online letter to the university community. "Let me be explicitly clear – maintaining the safety and well-being of Howard University students is our first priority."

Following the incident, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a citywide curfew for all people age 17 and under in certain areas, set to take effect on Sept. 1.

