1 Arrested, 1 Being Sought After Missing Maryland Man’s Body Is Found in the Trunk of a Tesla: Police - The Messenger
1 Arrested, 1 Being Sought After Missing Maryland Man’s Body Is Found in the Trunk of a Tesla: Police

William Robertson and Tajuan Smith were charged with murdering Hajid Jordan

Blake Harper
Police in Ohio have arrested one suspect and are still searching for the other suspect in the murder of a man whose dead body was found in the trunk of a Tesla at a towing company's lot.

On Wednesday, August 23, William Robertson and Tajuan Smith were charged with murder in the death of Hajid Jordan, a 44-year-old from Maryland.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that Robertson was arrested Wednesday and appeared in Franklin County Municipal Court on Thursday morning. His bond was set at $2 million. Smith remains at large.

On January 24, Jordan's body was discovered by Columbus police in the trunk of a Tesla that he had rented. According to court records, he had multiple gunshot wounds and had plastic bags covering portions of his body. 

William Robertson has been arrested, while Tajuan Smith remains at large
William Robertson has been arrested, while Tajuan Smith remains at largeColumbus Division of Police

A police investigation found evidence that Smith, Robertson, and Jordan had been together at Robertson's home on January 13. Police allege that an argument broke out, which resulted in Smith and Robertson shooting Jordan.

Robertson and Smith have been accused of putting Jordan in the trunk of the Tesla after the shooting and abandoning the car. The Tesla was towed to the lot after it had been abandoned. It was discovered by Columbus police after Jordan had reported the car missing.

