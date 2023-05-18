YouTube TV Switches to ‘Little Mermaid’ Trailer on Repeat During Final Minutes of NBA Conference Finals

YouTube TV, the streaming service that promised to solve one of the biggest pain points for cordcutters -- how to watch live sports without cable -- went on the fritz at an inopportune moment Wednesday night, during the waning minutes of a nail-biter of an NBA playoff game.

With the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat grinding it out in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the TNT stream on YouTube TV stopped working with four minutes to play in the fourth quarter. Instead of watching Jimmy Butler deliver another mesmerizing postseason performance for Miami, viewers were treated to a commercial for the new Little Mermaid remake on loop, followed by a screen saying the feed was down.

YouTube acknowledged it was experiencing a disruption, which it was unable to fix before the game ended.

The technical meltdown comes ahead of a pivotal moment for the streaming platform as it pushes further into live sports programming. Late last year, YouTube parent Google struck a seven-year deal with the NFL, in which it will shell out a reported $2 billion annually for rights to the popular Sunday Ticket package starting this fall.



After Wednesday night's issues, football fans are worried.