During testimony May 16 on Capitol Hill, CEO Sam Altman of OpenAI — the startup behind ChatGPT— called for government regulation of artificial intelligence. The New York Times said that “The hearing underscored the deep unease felt by technologists and government over AI’s potential harms.”

That unease is apparent in an interview The Messenger conducted with Gaurav Gupta (above), a partner at the $18 billion venture capital firm Lightspeed Venture Partners, a major investor in Stability AI. He talks about the mind-blowing advances in artificial intelligence and the fast-increasing concerns about who controls this powerful and swiftly moving technology. The following excerpts from that conversation have been edited for length and clarity.

The Messenger: I remember in my freshman year of college when we got on our laptops and I opened up a browser called Mosaic, and you could pull up chrysler.com and playboy.com. I was like, "Oh my gosh, nothing is going to be the same." What is the analog to that, the equivalent of that in AI?

Gaurav Gupta: What is happening in generative AI is bigger than all those moments. It started to become very clear late last year that something was it’s happening. Then there was the launch of GPT 3, when you suddenly were interacting with something that could almost reason like a human. And when ChatGPT came out, it sounded like a human. I've been around AI and machine learning for a long time, and frankly the improvements were always incremental. You could always find the flaw. But now it’s like, “I can't tell if this is human or not if I close my eyes.”

How rapidly is artificial intelligence evolving?

There's probably a new major model that's released by vendors like Stability AI, Midjourney, OpenAI every six months, and we're seeing even three months — like massive improvements in each one.

There is a lot of hype around AI and all sorts of buzzy headlines like "Is AI coming for your job!" What are the possibilities here for disruption in real-world applications?

There are lots of them. One is the text-to-image models. If you look at the creative industries, much of the work, time and difficulties go into creating an image, mocking up something for an animation or a movie. This is very, very human-intensive. Even editing a video or coming up with a new visual idea can take months. These technologies have already been used for ideation and mocking things up, but the reality is that they were not quite ready for primetime even though we’re seeing active usage in things like gaming where it doesn't require perfection necessarily. In that instance, I think we're talking about making people more productive — accelerating the process of turning an idea into a real-life piece of media or entertainment. It can even take 2D images and convert them into very realistic 3D experiences. You can imagine how that might play out in virtual reality.

I’ve seen all the U.S. presidents as Pixar-like babies or as professional wrestlers on Twitter and Instagram.

Right. Then there are what they call LLMs, large language models that effectively create text and language. Those have an entirely new and different set of opportunities, even greater than the image models. Now, you've seen things like ChatGPT that can almost be conversational. Sometimes feels like they can reason. You can prompt these models with, "Explain this thing to me, but also write it in a different style." And they can also start to make connections and relationships between different kinds of data.

Can it sort of predict what we want to write in an email with all the context from our past activities? Could it automate customer service? Now we're seeing use cases in entire industries. For example, a lot of what lawyers do is take prior documents and customize them for a particular client. Can you automate the associate's job at a law firm to a large degree? It seems increasingly possible. And so are we taking away jobs? Potentially. Are we creating new jobs because we are making people more mentally productive, higher-end jobs? I think that's absolutely true as well. There's always two sides to a coin with any technological revolution.

Talk to me, if you will, about the velocity of the pickup of ChatGPT. It dwarfs Instagram, WhatsApp and some of the most viral apps ever downloaded.

ChatGPT fundamentally took the technology that existed in sort of an underlying model, GPT 3 and GPT4, and created an application that humans could interact with in a very, very natural way. And although that requires some behavioral change from you and I — we're not used to talking to a computer and asking it to solve problems for us — it actually came very naturally. In fact, it opened the minds of a lot of people that they could communicate with a computer and ask it for what they want.

It has also launched hundreds, thousands of startups now trying to think about the various applications in various domains. But ChatGPT has also raised concerns, right? Is this technology accurate? What does it mean when this technology is trusted? What they call hallucinates can just give you gobbledygook, incorrect information. Who controls this technology? Because it turns out, it requires hundreds of millions, or even billions, [of dollars] to build more and more advanced models. And what happens when the technology is in the hands of a few and controlled by a few. So we now have a lot of controversy around what is the future of these models? ChatGPT has really sparked those conversations.

My involvement in Stability AI comes from my interest in AI, but also my passion for open source. I have always believed that powerful technology is safer when it's open, when it's available to everyone, when it's auditable, when the world can build on top of it and really understand it versus just being behind closed doors, being a closed API. And that's one reason why I am excited about Stability, but open-source AI in general because I feel like it has the potential to democratize even further what ChatGPT has done.

You have to remember that this technology has really become good in only the last six to nine months, and every major application vendor is starting to think about how to put this into their product. Now they have to think about the potential harm. It's really a question of do these bigger companies move on it? The things that could prevent that from happening are privacy concerns, security concerns, control concerns. Do we want to give our data to a third-party vendor like an OpenAI? And then fundamentally, when we build these applications, are we beholden to them? I have a thesis that no, not all people will want to do that. A large chunk will want to have control over their destiny.

This Messenger interview was conducted by Roben Farzad, host of public radio's Full Disclosure.