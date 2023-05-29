World’s Richest Man Is Spurned by Beverly Hills Over Luxury Hotel Plan: What’s Next for LVMH’s Bernard Arnault?

That a community as wealthy and status-conscious as Beverly Hills would not wholeheartedly embrace plans for an exclusive $1 billion luxury hotel, in what would be the first in the U.S. for Europe's luxury goods giant LVMH, seems so off script.

But that is exactly what voters of 90210 did, narrowly rejecting last week plans for a new Cheval Blanc hotel on Rodeo Drive, a project that promised to generate $778 million in new tax revenues over 30 years and serve as a major point of pride for LVMH co-founder, Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault. The French executive is said to the world's richest individual with his wealth exceeding $200 billion.

“Although some votes remain to be counted, it now appears that Measures B and C have fallen short by a narrow margin, overturning the results of a comprehensive, years-long review and approval process,” said Jessica Miller, a LVMH spokesperson. “We are proud to have worked with so many residents, civic leaders and business owners who supported this once-in-a-generation investment that would have delivered hundreds of millions of dollars in city funding and a beautiful gateway project for the Golden Triangle. If the final vote count confirms the voters’ rejection of our project, we will respect the outcome, and will not bring the hotel project back in any form.”

Cheval Blanc operates just a handful of hotels, including ones in Paris, Saint Tropez and Saint Barth. The Beverly Hills hotel, with 115 rooms planned (at $2,000 a night) and a 500-member private club, was to be a crowning achievement for LVMH's aspirations in hospitality, alongside its other holdings Tiffany & Co., Dior, Louis Vuitton, Sephora and Moet Hennessy.

People walk past the site of the proposed Cheval Blanc hotel from LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. Source: Patrick Fallon/AFP via Getty Images<br>

Despite growing jitters about a global recession, the world's 1% apparently feel those worries last. And luxury hotels are poised to take advantage of those wealthy consumers. A report last year by Bernstein & Co. showed room to charge even more for luxury hotel rooms, especially since those consumers showed no signs on tapping the brakes on spending on luxury goods. Why not spend on experiences, too, was the conclusion of Bernstein Senior Analyst Richard Clarke.

In addition to its Cheval Blanc holdings, LVMH in 2018 bought the Belmond hospitality group for $3.2 billion, including luxury hotels and the Orient Express train service.

Beverly Hills approved the Cheval Blanc project last year, but opposition grew louder, especially from a powerful union representing hotel workers that felt there was not enough of a commitment to build affordable housing to accommodate the hotel's staff, particularly given exorbitant real estate in Beverly Hills. Other critics felt aesthetically it would be out of place on Rodeo.

The initial vote tally disclosed late on May 26 still needs to be finalized but it's clear LVMH sees it as a defeat.

If and what Arnault and his team decide to do next will certainly fuel a lot of speculation in the coming weeks. Would cities like New York, or Miami, be new options? More than $770 million in new tax revenue over three decades, is as enticing as it gets for cities grappling with depressed commercial real estate sectors crushed by the pandemic.

When the Cheval Blanc hotel in Paris was completed two years ago, under the direction of architect Peter Marino (also responsible for Tiffany's recent New York Fifth Avenue makeover), Olivier Lefebvre, head of the hotel brand at LVMH told the Wall Street Journal: “We were so happy with what Peter had done in Paris ... We were at the end of the project, and we were all saying, What’s next?”

It sounds like they will be asking that question yet again.