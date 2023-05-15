It has been 20 days and umpteen theories since Tucker Carlson was unceremoniously knocked off his golden perch at Fox News, but the future of one of the loudest voices on the Right is finally coming into focus.

"Tucker always plays things close to the vest. He's been very sanguine about the whole thing, which makes it seem to me like he has seen the way forward,” Christian Josi, a veteran GOP political operative and longtime acquaintance of Carlson and his brother Buckley, told The Messenger. “He has multiple options.”

One of those options is already taking shape. On May 9, after an invitation by Twitter owner Elon Musk, Carlson announced the start of a new show to be carried on the social media free-for-all. In a video, a casually dressed Carlson pointedly told viewers that “at its most basic level, the news you consume is a lie…You can’t have a free society if people aren’t allowed to say what they think is true.” He said that starting soon, the show he had on Fox News — which attracted some 3.2 million viewers nightly, according to the Los Angeles Times — would be carried on what he called the last remaining platform allowing free speech.

“It would have diminished Tucker to go to anything that was speculated, such as conservative TV outlets or other right-leaning sites,” Neil Patel, a longtime friend, onetime college roommate and co-founder with Carlson of the conservative opinion site The Daily Caller, told The Messenger.

Carlson remains under contract to Fox, and it is still uncertain whether the company will let him out of his agreement — or at what price. Some $25 million is said to be at stake. Fox declined to comment on the status of Carlson’s contract.

That Carlson would leave that kind of money on the table if a settlement is not reached with Fox might be unthinkable except for a couple of reasons. First, Carlson may not be hurting for cash. "He's been making millions for several years now so he can afford to take his time and do it right," says Josi.

And although it has traditionally been hard to make money on Twitter, that could be changing. Musk tweeted after the Carlson announcement that “...we have not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever. Tucker is subject to the same rules & rewards of all content creators." But then Musk moved swiftly last Friday to hire NBCUniversal ad chief Linda Yaccarino, who The Wall Street Journal calls “a sales machine,” as CEO.

"Yes, they can monetize him but the question is to what level," says Ken Doctor, a media analyst and author of "Newsonomics." "There is a kind of toxicity around him, but there are always advertisers who will come." Regarding Twitter, he added, Musk could use Carlson "to build an alternative to an old, dated cable network" — namely Fox.

Patel says that while he has no idea if any financial arrangement was struck between Carlson and Musk, one of the richest men in the world, "The fact that Tucker's there says something.”

The second reason Fox might not have much control over what Carlson does is his core values. Carlson attended the Episcopal secondary school St. George’s in Middletown, Rhode Island (he later married the headmaster’s daughter), where qualities such as honor and trust are emphasized. He is said to be intensely loyal and to react heatedly to disloyalty.

Supporters suggest that in the Dominion Voting Systems defamation case, which Fox Corp. settled for $787.5 million on April 18, some private, redacted messages humiliating to Carlson were leaked. And in messages released by the court, Carlson complained about colleagues, trashed Fox News executives, said he hated ex-President Donald Trump, expressed doubts about claims made by guests who disputed the results of the 2020 election and used misogynistic language.

"He does get severely angry if you've pissed him off or been disloyal, but he never throws the hammer first," says Josi.

Fox has “categorically” denied that Carlson’s firing was related to the settlement six days earlier.