Why Fox Doesn’t Need to Rely on Its Star Anchors

Fox Corp. presented its upcoming lineup to advertisers Monday, a three-ring affair in midtown Manhattan with Gordon Ramsay slinging F-bombs, Derek Jeter and Rob Gronkowski tossing autographed balls into the crowd and executives playing up their sports programming and unscripted shows — a boon at an uncertain time when the writer’s strike has strangled production.



Not mentioned during the hour-long pitch: Tucker Carlson.



The network and its biggest right-wing star parted ways on April 24 in the wake of Fox’s $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over false allegations of rigged voting machines in the 2020 presidential election and coarse messages that emerged in the litigation showing Carlson trashing colleagues, executives and ex-President Donald Trump. Fox has denied that Carlson’s departure was related the settlement.



Fox News and its bombastic hosts, with their news wrapped in political commentary, may take up much of the air supply in any discussion of the network’s programming. But quietly, the biggest drivers of Fox’s business are emerging far from the political spotlight: sports programming and live entertainment.



While hosts like Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham draw millions of eyeballs and seize the highest ratings on prime-time cable, for investors, Fox is primarily a bet on live sports. Sixty percent of company revenue comes from its broadcast unit, which is dominated by advertising-rich sports programming such as the Super Bowl. The network also has contracts to air the USFL (United States Football League) and Nascar, in addition to entertainment programming such as Ramsay’s cooking shows.



Cable revenue is a third less, and in a surprise consequence of Carlson’s departure, advertisers – who began withdrawing from the 8 p.m. timeslot in 2018 after Carlson made anti-immigrant comments – are coming back. In recent weeks, the hour that had been previously dominated by ads for MyPillow and Bass Pro Shops has started seeing spots drift back in for Proctor & Gamble consumer products and Novo Nordisk’s diabetes drug Ozempic, which has emerged as an off-brand juggernaut for weight loss.



“I don’t think there’s any question that his dismissal was a business decision,” said John Russomanno, a professor at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. “This was done more looking forward than looking backward, and what it would mean to keep him on the payroll and on the air.”



Fox reported a $54 million loss in the first three months of the year, compared with $283 million in profit a year earlier, with the results dragged down by an $850 million charge for the Dominion settlement. But in its underlying operations, revenue rose by 18 percent, buoyed by its Super Bowl broadcast with a $650 million haul in ad sales.



On what turned out to be the final night of his show on Fox, “Tucker Carlson Tonight” aired a piece on the Hunter Biden laptop saga and inveighed against a Biden administration plan to address mortgage redlining. The show drew 2.6 million viewers, the largest primetime audience on cable that night, according to ratings data aggregated by ShowBuzzDaily.



Since then, Fox News has suffered a steep audience decline in its top primetime weeknight hour and has yet to name a permanent replacement for the slot vacated by Carlson. The show it has been running, “Fox News Tonight,” with a rotating cast of hosts in the hour Carlson previously commanded, has drawn about half as many viewers, though the programs around it – including Jesse Watters and Sean Hannity – have continued to hold their audience.



In the weeks since Carlson left the network, Fox shares have fallen by 6 percent amid the writer's strike and the Dominion settlement; the S&P 500, a broad stock market measure, has remained flat.



On a call with analysts last week, Chairman Lachlan Murdoch said that the company has no plans to change its programming strategy at Fox News. “It’s obviously a successful strategy,” he added. He did not specifically address Carlson’s departure. A company spokesman declined comment.



Fox has a history of cleaving off its most high-profile – and controversial – stars, as it did with Glenn Beck in 2011 and Bill O’Reilly in 2017. It was Carlson who eventually replaced O’Reilly’s show in Fox’s primetime lineup. All three have now moved to digital platforms, with Carlson’s announcement last week that he would soon begin airing his show on Twitter.



“While justifiably there was quite a reaction to the Tucker Carlson firing, it is not unprecedented at Fox,” ASU’s Russomanno said. “Personalities come and go everywhere, on every news network, in every mode of employment, and the institutions live on, for good or bad.”

