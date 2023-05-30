Why Elon Musk’s Return to China This Week Matters
The Tesla CEO's first trip back since before the pandemic will highlight the razor's edge for businesses when U.S.-China relations are increasingly divided.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk returned to Beijing for the first time in three years, meeting Tuesday with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in what may be a signal that the automaker is looking to expand operations there.
The Musk visit comes after other U.S. CEOs, including Apple's Tim Cook and GM's Mary Barra, underscored recently the importance of China, both as a market for sales and as a base for manufacturing. But given the heightened geopolitical tensions between Washington and Beijing, top executives of American companies must walk a thin tightrope. And the markets are following closely each step.
Shares of Tesla were trading 3% higher at midday Tuesday after news reports of Musk's meeting.
The outsized spotlight that Musk attracts will certainly bring renewed focus this week to the challenges for businesses in China.
- Is Twitter too ‘sticky’ to leave, or will Elon Musk’s chaos undo the glue?
- Elon Musk’s $44 billion bet on Twitter is bucking the innovation angles of his past big successes
- Elon Musk’s massive Twitter layoffs are here. Are they legal?
- Elon Musk’s Twitter buy is bigger than an edit button
- Larry Ellison has only tweeted once. Why is he pouring $1 billion into Elon Musk’s Twitter bid?
The Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement Tuesday that Musk praised the Chinese people and China’s achievements. Tesla opposes “decoupling” and is willing to continue to expand its business in China, said the statement, reported by CNBC.
After his stop in Beijing, Musk was expected to visit Tesla's plant in Shanghai, where it manufactures its Model 3 electric vehicle. Tesla reportedly plans to revamp the model to compete more effectively within China with Chinese EV rivals. Tesla's sales in China totaled 106,915 units from Jan. 1 to March 19, coming to 1,371 units per day on average, according to data from China Merchants Bank International.
Reuters reported that Musk will meet with other unsoecified senior government officials and with Zeng Yuqun, chairman of CATL, a Chinese battery giant and a key Tesla supplier.
Musk, who also owns Twitter, was quiet on the platform since arriving in China.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Amazon to Pay $30.8 Million to Settle FTC Claims its Ring Video Camera ‘Spied’ on Women and Alexa Stored Kids’ DataMoney
- The Wells Fargo Banker at Helm of Fake Account Scandal Agrees to Pay Nearly $5 Million to Settle SEC Fraud ChargesMoney
- Billionaire Bill Ackman Wants to See JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon in the White HouseMoney
- Amazon Employees Walk Off Job to Protest Return-to-Office Rules and ‘Broken’ Climate PledgeMoney
- CEO Pay Is Still Growing, but at the Slowest Rate in 8 YearsMoney
- Companies Keep Raising Prices on Consumer Goods, Even as They Pay Less for Raw MaterialsMoney
- US Job Openings Rise Unexpectedly, Improving for the First Time This YearMoney
- Here’s Why Wall Street Expects Another Jump in Interest Rates in JuneMoney
- Wary of Banks, Americans Stash Cash at Home – in the Fridge, Suitcases, Even Toilet Water TanksMoney
- ‘Woke’ Companies Lose Billions in Market Value Over Culture WarMoney
- The Student Loan Payment Moratorium Is About to End (For Real This Time)News
- Goldman Sachs Exodus Continues With Dina Powell McCormick’s Shocking DepartureMoney