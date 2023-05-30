The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Why Elon Musk’s Return to China This Week Matters

    The Tesla CEO's first trip back since before the pandemic will highlight the razor's edge for businesses when U.S.-China relations are increasingly divided.

    Tom Lowry
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk returned to Beijing for the first time in three years, meeting Tuesday with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in what may be a signal that the automaker is looking to expand operations there.

    The Musk visit comes after other U.S. CEOs, including Apple's Tim Cook and GM's Mary Barra, underscored recently the importance of China, both as a market for sales and as a base for manufacturing. But given the heightened geopolitical tensions between Washington and Beijing, top executives of American companies must walk a thin tightrope. And the markets are following closely each step.

    Shares of Tesla were trading 3% higher at midday Tuesday after news reports of Musk's meeting.

    The outsized spotlight that Musk attracts will certainly bring renewed focus this week to the challenges for businesses in China.

    The Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement Tuesday that Musk praised the Chinese people and China’s achievements. Tesla opposes “decoupling” and is willing to continue to expand its business in China, said the statement, reported by CNBC.

    After his stop in Beijing, Musk was expected to visit Tesla's plant in Shanghai, where it manufactures its Model 3 electric vehicle. Tesla reportedly plans to revamp the model to compete more effectively within China with Chinese EV rivals. Tesla's sales in China totaled 106,915 units from Jan. 1 to March 19, coming to 1,371 units per day on average, according to data from China Merchants Bank International.

    Reuters reported that Musk will meet with other unsoecified senior government officials and with Zeng Yuqun, chairman of CATL, a Chinese battery giant and a key Tesla supplier.

    Musk, who also owns Twitter, was quiet on the platform since arriving in China.

