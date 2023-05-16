The $1 billion agreed to be paid by controversy-plagued Wells Fargo to settle a class action lawsuit on the lack of progress in cleaning up a fake accounts scandal from 2016 is another reminder to a shaky banking sector to be vigilant in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse.
The settlement disclosed Monday marks one of the largest class action settlements of the past 10 years, said lawyers.
The bank's shareholders accused management of misleading them about how quickly they were cleaning up risk management systems that had failed to flag possibly millions of fake bank accounts.
News of the settlement was disclosed in court filings Monday and first reported by The Wall Street Journal. The settlement still needs approval from investors.
The $1 billion settlement shines new light on bank management, risk factors and regulatory scrutiny, all concerns that resurfaced after the surprising and dramatic collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in March that set off worries about the global banking system.
The new settlement is just the latest in a series of accords Wells Fargo has reached to put the scandal behind it. In 2018, it agreed pay $320 million to settle allegations raised in a derivatives lawsuit from pension funds, and then another $480 million to settle with shareholders. Two years later, the bank agreed to pay $3 billion to settle federal investigations, avoiding prosecutions over the abuses.
A bank spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal the latest settlement resolves a lawsuit “involving the company and several former executives and a director, who have not been with the company for several years. While we disagree with the allegations in this case, we are pleased to have resolved this matter.”
