Wary of Banks, Americans Stash Cash at Home – in the Fridge, Suitcases, Even Toilet Water Tanks

Ramon Looby got a tip from his uncle: “If anything ever happens to me, there’s a large sum of money stuffed in my mattress.”

Looby, president and CEO of the Maryland Bankers Association, had to give his older relative the talk. “It’s not the best idea to keep large sums of money at home,” he said. “Unlike money deposited in a bank account, there is no insurance for money stored in a mattress. What if something happens? If it’s physically altered or it disintegrates, that’s it.”

Nevertheless, it’s a risk many savers find worth taking.

In a recent survey of 1,007 people by financial website, Life and My Finances, 91.5% said they keep cash around the house.

Most store their money in a home safe, 63.3%. After that, the other top hiding spots are the fridge, 13.3%; a suitcase, 6.1%; a closet, 5%; and a water tank, 4%.

Derek Sall, co-founder of the website, said very few respondents confessed to the cliche of stuffing their money in a mattress. “It didn’t even show up as a percentage on the radar,” he said.

“A lot of people said the water tank, which I’m guessing is under the lid of the toilet.”

Vase, bookshelf, bedside drawer and pantry were among the other hiding spots people listed.

The survey included folks ranging from 15 to 70 years old, earning $50,000 to $75,000 a year. Here are some more key findings:

More men than women keep cash at home, 93.4% vs. 88.5%. And women are more likely than men to put their money in the freezer, 18.1% vs. 10.7%.

Only 48.7% of Baby Boomers said it was convenient to store cash at home. That compares to about 67.6% of Gen Z, 73% of millennials and 73.5% of Gen X.

Most respondents said they had a savings account, (99.6%) and most said they had a checking account as well, (96.4%).

People who don’t hoard money at home are likely to be more educated. Of those who don’t keep a cash stash at home, 57% had a bachelor’s degree.

Of those surveyed, 64.4% had money in a savings account; 28.7% in a safe at home; 4.2% in a checking account and 1.2% in a hiding place at home. Only 0.1% said they had money in a 401k and only 0.3% said they had money in physical assets.

"Among the possible reasons to keep cash in the house are emergency preparedness, anxiety about a looming recession and a growing mistrust of banks following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank.

“Some people are so freaked out about losing money, especially when you turn on the news,” Sall said. "All you hear is the debt ceiling, interest rates, inflation, the stock market tanking. I’m not surprised people would put their money in a safe and call that their retirement fund.”

A surprising 72% of those surveyed were likely to keep some of their retirement savings at home, Sall said.

(Getty Images)

Paul Golden, managing director with the National Endowment for Financial Education in Denver, wasn’t surprised by the findings. He said he too, has a relative who keeps cold, hard cash at home – in the freezer.

“It’s done for a variety of reasons,” he said. “Older generations tended to do that squirreling away of physical money and their kids kind of picked up on it. It’s having it at the ready in case of emergency, but also about accessibility and even tangibility – they can see just how much they have.”

The financial education group regularly takes the pulse of Americans through surveys. In April, following the collapse of regional banks, fewer U.S. adults agreed with the statement, “I have faith and confidence in the financial system.”

The group surveyed people before and after bank failures, Feb. 16-20 and March 30-April 3. Those who agreed with the statement expressing confidence in the financial system fell from 45% to 39%. Adults who “neither agreed nor disagreed” increased from 20% to 22% and those who disagreed increased from 35% to 38%.

Somehow, wariness of banks persists, even when most personal bank accounts are insured for up to $250,000, Looby said.

”Not one insured dollar from a customer has ever been lost.”