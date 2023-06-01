The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Walmart Switches to Paper Packaging to Reduce Plastic Waste in Online Delivery Orders

    The company hopes to eliminate 2,000 tons of plastic waste in the U.S. by the end of the year

    Laura Bratton
    A cart outside of a Wal-Mart store in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Getty Images

    Do you want paper or plastic?

    At Walmart, customers ordering online won't get that choice as the world's largest retailer shifts most of its delivery packaging to paper, the company announced Thursday. It said it wants to eliminate 2,000 tons of plastic waste in the U.S. by the end of the year.

    Nearly all orders currently shipped in plastic mailers will now be packaged in recyclable paper bag mailers. Walmart will also begin utilizing “right-size technology” from the sustainable packaging company Packsize, which says it can cut down cardboard waste caused by oversized boxes by about 26%.

    Customers who prefer in-store pickup of online orders will still have the option of using plastic bags.

    Walmart holds 6.3% of the U.S. e-commerce market, the second largest behind retail giant Amazon, which accounts for 37.8%.  Walmart announced in 2020 a goal of achieving zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

    Its new delivery process promises a greener future too. The company said it will use AI to determine when it can ship more orders from its stores rather than fulfillment centers, reducing both the number of miles driven for delivery as well as the number of shipments required. Walmart will also give customers the option to consolidate their orders, rather than having each one shipped separately.

    “With a Walmart store located within 10 miles of 90% of the U.S. population, we can make a meaningful difference for our customers by strategically using our stores and last mile delivery network to reduce waste and emissions,” Jennifer McKeehan, senior vice president of End-to-End Delivery at Walmart U.S., said in a statement announcing the change.

    The company said consolidating orders, sending them from stores more often, and using electric vehicles will reduce mileage and emissions caused by its delivery processes. 

