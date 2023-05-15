Vice Media, the edgy startup that promised to redefine news for Gen X and Millennials, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection early Monday with at least $548 million in debt after years of upheaval and executive changes.

The bankruptcy comes ahead of a sale to a consortium of lenders that includes Fortress Investment Group, Soros Fund Management and Monroe Capital. The group has agreed to purchase the company as part of a "stalking horse" agreement for about $225 million and the assumption "significant liabilities," according to the bankruptcy filing and a statement from Vice.

The once high-flying media darling, founded in 1994, was valued at as much as $5.7 billion in 2017 when it raised $450 million from private equity firm TPG, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The company said the bankruptcy won’t interrupt daily functions at its numerous brands, including Vice News, Vice Studios and Refinery 29. The lending consortium has agreed to let Vice use $20 million in cash to finance its operations while the bankruptcy court takes bids for the company.

"This accelerated court-supervised sale process will strengthen the Company and position VICE for long-term growth,” Bruce Dixon and Hozefa Lokhandwala, Vice's co-CEOs, said in the statement. They said the new ownership will bring a simpler capital structure "and the ability to operate without the legacy liabilities that have been burdening our business.”

The company said the sale should close within the next two to three months.

Read the bankruptcy petition here.

As a stalking horse bidder, the investment consortium sets a floor for the bidding process that allows other potential buyers to come in at a higher price.

In April, the company said it was canceling popular TV show Vice News Tonight and cutting jobs as part of a broader restructuring.

The firm listed between $500 million and $1 billion in liabilities and the same amount of assets in its bankruptcy filing. A detailed breakdown of creditors shows at least $548 million in debt among its top creditors. Fortress is the company’s biggest creditor with about $475 million in outstanding liabilities owed to the private-equity firm.