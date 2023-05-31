US Job Openings Rise Unexpectedly, Improving for the First Time This Year
The number of layoffs and terminations also slid
The number of U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in April, increasing for the first time since December and adding to optimism that the economy is more resilient than feared.
There were 10.1 million job openings on the last business day of April, 358,000 more than at the end of March, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday. Economists had expected a slight dip to 9.6 million, according to estimates published by Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal.
The increase was largely concentrated among retailers, healthcare and social service providers, and transportation and warehousing companies. Manufacturers, hotels and restaurants, and government employers had fewer openings, the data showed.
Even with the encouraging shift, the job market is nothing like it was in late 2021 and early 2022. There are still about 1.9 million fewer job openings than there were at last year’s peak, and persistent inflation and higher borrowing costs put the country at risk of an economic recession.
The same report showed an improvement in layoffs and terminations too. Those fell 264,000 to 1.6 million, driven by declines in the construction and information sectors.
In other developments, businesses, bank managers and other experts interviewed by the Federal Reserve in May indicated the labor market and economy were relatively stable, the Fed said in a report Wednesday.
While expectations for economic growth deteriorated a little, most of those interviewed said they still anticipated growth, and noted that employers were still seeking workers across a variety of skill sets despite some downsizings. In most Fed districts around the country, consumer spending was also steady or higher than in April, though several districts noted people were more sensitive to higher prices.
