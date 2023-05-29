US Restaurants Staff Up for Busy Summer Season as Tourism Roars Back

U.S. restaurants are projected to hire more than half a million extra waitstaff this summer in anticipation of the industry's first full and busy season since the COVID pandemic upended the global economy.

The National Restaurant Association projected that eateries will add 502,000 seasonal jobs this summer, according to the group's 25th annual Eating and Drinking Place Summer Employment Forecast. The forecast, which is based on U.S. labor data, represents a 5.7% jump from pre-pandemic levels when restaurants and bars hired 475,000 extra seasonal workers in 2019 and would be the strongest summer hiring season since 2017 when the industry added 530,000 summer jobs.

The group said it didn't keep statistics from 2020 through 2022 because the pandemic wiped out too many restaurants and jobs to make the statistics meaningful. But this is the first summer in four years that many states and cities have completely dropped occupancy restrictions as well as vaccine and mask mandates. Business travel and tourism is roaring back as a result.

Some 42.3 million Americans were projected to take road trips this weekend, 7% higher than during the three-day weekend last year and the third-busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2000, according to estimates from AAA.

“More Americans are planning trips and booking them earlier, despite inflation. This summer travel season could be one for the record books, especially at airports,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel.

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Summer air travel is also expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels for the first time, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The expected surge in tourism, however, isn't the main factor driving an expected increase in seasonal workers at restaurants and bars.

"While the overall labor market remains tight, a pre-summer uptick in the restaurant industry’s prime labor pool is driving the optimistic summer employment forecast," the National Restaurant Association said in its forecast. "Teenagers and young adults – the age cohorts most likely to work seasonal jobs – are returning to the labor force in numbers not seen in years."

New York is expected to add the most seasonal restaurant jobs with 45,000, followed by California at 39,500, Texas at 36,500, New Jersey at 30,800, Massachusetts at 27,000, Illinois at 23,600, Ohio at 19,600, Michigan at 18,700 and North Carolina at 18,100.